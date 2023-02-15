Chael Sonnen Asks One Question Following Post-UFC 284 Rankings Update

Former two-division UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen believes the promotion’s rankings panel made an error in the most recent update.

The UFC 284 pay-per-view this past weekend promised to shake up the rankings in a big way, specifically the pound-for-pound ladder. As well as reigning lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev naming top spot in that regard as his main motivation for making the trip to Perth, challenger Alexander Volkanovski seemingly acknowledged those stakes.

But despite having his hand raised inside the RAC Arena, successfully defending his 155-pound gold for the first time in the process, the Dagestani still finds himself one spot below P4P kingpin Volkanovski, whose competitive performance at the higher weight class has helped maintain his position on the mountaintop.

But while that revelation is seemingly the talk of the town regarding the post-UFC 284 rankings update, one former fighter-turned-analyst has named what he perceives to be a different error made by the panel.

Sonnen Asks: ‘Where’s Volkanovski?’

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen focused on a rankings decision that hasn’t become a prominent topic since Tuesday’s update — Alexander Volkanovski’s lightweight status.

For “The American Gangster,” the main talking point should be the featherweight champ’s omission from the rankings at 155 pounds. Citing his own history as a double-ranked contender in the UFC, Sonnen questioned what has made the Australian ineligible for a number in the lightweight division.

“They (rankings panel) kept me simultaneously (ranked at middleweight and light heavyweight)… It had something to do with as long as I had competed in the weight class within the last 12 months, I was eligible to remain ranked,” Sonnen said. “When I saw the rankings today… where’s Volkanovski? That was the one part I couldn’t get.

“Why was he not ranked at the weight class he just competed in? What made him ineligible for a ranking? What disqualified him from being considered?” Sonnen asked. “I can only go back to my own situation in 2012. Nothing kept me from doing it as long as I competed there once in the last 12 months… We should take a look at Volkanovski, who just beat your champion, according to many. And even if you wanna just show respect to the outcome of the fight… it would still put him number two, I think.”

For some, Volkanovski’s place in the higher weight class should be cemented via champ-champ status. And in addition to those fans who believe he did enough to earn the accolade, the featherweight kingpin himself thinks he was unlucky not to walk away with the extra gold.

Just watched the fight, I definitely think I won 2,3 and 5. Surprised I didn’t get my hand raised! Let’s do the rematch, anywhere, anytime! 👊 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) February 12, 2023

With that in mind, and given his calls for a second go-around with Makhachev, it seems clear that Volkanovski’s lightweight ambitions are far from faded.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Should Alexander Volkanovski be ranked at lightweight?

