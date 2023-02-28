Chael Sonnen: UFC 285 Features Two “Least Deserving” Heavyweight Title Contenders in Jon Jones and Cyril Gane

Chael Sonnen feels the upcoming title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane was made because the promotion had no other choice.

Jones and Gane will square off for the vacant heavyweight belt this Saturday at UFC 285. The fight came together shortly after it was announced that Francis Ngannou had parted ways with the UFC and was stripped of the belt.

The Jones/Gane matchup is arguably one of the biggest matchups in recent heavyweight history. Jones returns after three years away to debut in a new weight class, while Gane gets another chance to become the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

Despite all of the elements surrounding the UFC 285 headliner, Sonnen feels neither Jones nor Gane has done anything to support the idea of deserving a heavyweight title shot.

Chael Sonnen Rips Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Sonnen sounded off on the upcoming UFC 285 headliner.

“You got a guy that took three years off, versus a guy that’s 1-1 in his last two, and that’s the reality,” Sonnen said. “I don’t think we’ve had a less deserving heavyweight match over a meaningful period of time. We got a heavyweight that we were plagued with who didn’t want to be here, he wants to go over and be a boxer…and now we have a guy who is 1-1 in his last two versus a guy who quit the sport three months and ago and has never competed in the heavyweight division.

“As far as where we’re at in the heavyweight division, it’s pretty slim pickings,” Sonnen continued. “We had the youngest-ever UFC champion who is now, the oldest No. 1 contender in the UFC, that’s the reality.”

Sonnen has had a strained relationship with Jones since their fight at UFC 159. The two have gone back and forth over the years, including when Jones was on the verge of planning his return to the Octagon.

Despite their differences, Sonnen feels Jones holds an advantage in any form of combat sports. He lost to Jones at UFC 159 via first-round TKO.

UFC 285 is expected to trend upwards throughout the week, but Sonnen feels there’s a lack of legitimacy surrounding the Jones vs. Gane fight.

