Charles Oliveira Announces OnlyFans Page To Share Exclusive Fight Content

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is the latest MMA star to join OnlyFans to post behind-the-scenes material.

Oliveira is rumored to face Beneil Dariush at UFC 288 in May, although nothing has been formally announced. He hasn’t fought since losing in a vacant lightweight title bout to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

Oliveira became one of the biggest stars in the UFC when he earned the lightweight belt at UFC 262 over Michael Chandler. He went on to win fights against Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier before the loss to Makhachev.

Oliveira is focused on getting another shot at the lightweight title, and more specifically another battle with Makhachev. As he gets ready for his comeback, he’s taking fans inside his preparation and his personal life.

Charles Oliveira Becomes Latest UFC Fighter To Join OnlyFans

In a recent Instagram post, Oliveira announced details surrounding his OnlyFans site.

“Now it’s official, I’m part of the [OnlyFans]. But calm down, it’s not this content you’re imagining,” Oliveira said. “There I will be posting exclusive stuff for subscribers. More about my routine, my workouts, my family, and even my leisure moments. If you haven’t registered yet, go ahead and register now.”

Oliveira is far from the only current or former UFC fighter to join OnlyFans to promote content. Former UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez recently announced her new page, and Cris Cyborg launched her page to create behind-the-scenes content.

Oliveira is 33-9 in his professional career with wins over some of the sport’s biggest stars. Before the loss to Makhachev, he won 11 fights in a row.

As Oliveira gets ready for his next fight, he intends to engage his fan base by showing a glimpse of what it’s like to be an elite fighter.

Will you sign up for Charles Oliveira’s OnlyFans page?