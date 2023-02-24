Chris Curtis Admits Being “Salty” Over UFC 287 Bout Order

No.14-ranked UFC middleweight contender Chris Curtis has taken exception to his placement on the UFC 287 card.

Curtis will lock horns with Kelvin Gastelum in the closing bout on the prelims. The main card is set to be main-evented by UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira defending the gold against former champion Israel Adesanya. In the semi-main slot, Jorge Masvidal will make his long-awaited return to clash with Gilbert Burns.

For Chris Curtis, the main insult appears to lie in young bantamweight rising star Raul Rosas Jr. making it to the main card instead of him.

Rosas Jr.’s UFC debut last year saw him secure a win in the Octagon at just 18 years of age. The victory set a new record for youngest victor in UFC history. ‘El Niño Problema’ has been turning heads since he first cropped up on Dana White’s Contender Series. He is considered a hot prospect in the bantamweight scene.

“I Get Bounced For A Kid With One Fight?” – Chris Curtis

Taking to Twitter, ‘Action-Man’ was complementary of the card’s overall quality but furious with its match order. Curtis pointed out his own merits as a fighter and his entry into the top 15 of the middleweight division before taking a dig at Raul Rosas Jr.

“Not gonna lie, that bout order is completely f***ed. One of the best cards of the year and I get bounced from the main card for a child? I fought on short notice. Have take on whoever and gone 4-1 to get ranked and I get bounced for a kid with one fight? Yeah I’m salty as f***,” Curtis wrote.

A victory over the No.13-ranked Kelvin Gastelum should be enough for Curtis to rise at least one spot higher on the middleweight rankings. At UFC 282, Curtis put on an arguable career-best performance against Joaquin Buckley. He decimated Buckely with punches midway through round two for the KO win.

If ‘Action-Man’ continues to put on showings like that whilst moving up the rankings, his prelim placement woes should subside for future fights.

