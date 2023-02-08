Chris Weidman Would Have Liked The Option To Exit USADA Testing Pool

Having seen Conor McGregor exit the USADA testing pool, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman wishes he had the chance to do the same for his recovery.

In April 2021, Weidman suffered one of the moist gruesome injuries ever seen inside the Octagon. Just seconds into his main card fight with Uriah Hall at UFC 261, the former 185-pound kingpin snapped his leg after connecting with a low kick.

In the 22 months since, the 38-year-old has undergone four surgeries, battled infections, and endured unimaginable pain on his difficult road to recovery.

Despite healing from a devastating injury, Weidman still had to stick to the strict guidelines outlined by USADA, something a fighter in a similar position didn’t.

Just months after Weidman’s leg break, former champ-champ McGregor suffered a similar injury in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. Last year, it emerged that the Irishman had removed himself from the USADA testing pool, with many concluding that he did so in order to make the most of substances banned by the anti-doping organization to aid his recovery.

McGregor received criticism from many, including fighters like Anthony Smith. But while “Lionheart” used Weidman as an example for fighters who haven’t had the same luxury, the former middleweight champion understands the move and would have even done it himself had he been offered it.

Weidman Would Have Chosen McGregor Path For Recovery

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Weidman reflected on his turbulent journey back to fitness, which is set to culminate with a return to combat sports action in March.

After noting that he remained in the USADA testing pool and submitted samples throughout his layoff, Weidman stated that he’d have liked to have been given the opportunity to exit the pool immediately after suffering the injury.

“When I saw pictures and stuff (of McGregor), I speculated just like everybody else, ‘Is he on something? Is he taking stuff?’ Then it came out that he was actually out of the USADA pool,” Weidman said. “At that point, it was already too late (for me). If I ever wanted to do anything like that, if I wanted to get myself out, I would have to have been out for way too long (before). So it wasn’t even an option for me.

“But, if it was put to me, I’d have liked it to have been, ‘As soon as you get injured, here’s an option. There’s an option here for you. Here’s what you can do.’ It might have helped. I went through hell,” Weidman continued. “But by the time I heard about it… it wasn’t going to be something I was going to do. Yeah, (I was getting tested). I’ve been through hell, so I would have loved the opportunity to do that. So I get it.”

Having made it towards the end of his recovery journey, which he described as ‘seeing light at the end of the tunnel’, Weidman will return to action next month for a grappling match against Owen Livesy at Polaris 23 in Doncaster, England.

The match marks the chance for Weidman to test the waters before committing to a UFC comeback, which he hopes will see a return to title contention on MMA’s biggest stage.

What are your thoughts on Conor McGregor’s exit from the USADA testing pool? Should that be the norm for fighters recovering from serious injuries?

