Chuck Liddell Assesses Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

UFC legend Chuck Liddell has given his reaction to the news that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will share the Octagon later this year.

Having been out of action since suffering a gruesome leg break at UFC 264 in July 2021, the return of mixed martial arts’ biggest superstar was recently confirmed.

While a few fighters had put their names forward for the Irishman’s comeback fight, the loudest and most persistent of them is set for the lucrative payday that comes with a date in the cage opposite McGregor.

And in addition to welcoming the “Notorious” former champ-champ back to competition later this year, former Bellator titleholder Chandler will compete against him as a coach on this year’s edition of The Ultimate Fighter.

Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) & Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) to coach 'The Ultimate Fighter Season 31'



Season premieres May 30 at 10p ET on ESPN



Episodes available to stream on @ESPNPlus following their network debut



More: https://t.co/AwtR4LnLu9 | #TUF31 pic.twitter.com/2qheKIDiTU — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 7, 2023

Ever since McGregor’s return and second stint as a TUF coach was announced, predictions and opinions regarding the matchup have emerged from all corners. The latest to give their’s is Liddell, who appears to believe the result rests on the level of motivation the Dublin native has.

Liddell: ‘McGregor Could Catch Chandler’

During a recent interview with InsideFighting, Liddell provided his assessment of what is expected to be one of, if not the, most anticipated Octagon showdowns this year.

After expressing intrigue in the bout, which comes as the latest in a string of high-profile pairings for Chandler since his UFC arrival, the former light heavyweight champion noted that the Missouri native’s wrestling could prove to be a difference-maker.

However, “The Iceman” isn’t counting the former featherweight and lightweight king out, especially if he’s serious about making a successful comeback to the sport.

“I’m excited about that fight actually,” Liddell said. “I think if Conor is coming back to fight (and) really wants to be there… but Chandler with the wrestling and heavy-handed striking. I haven’t picked (Chandler) yet. I think Conor could catch him. I wanna see if Conor comes back serious.”

Since making history as the UFC’s first-ever simultaneous two-division champion with a knockout win over Eddie Alvarez in 2016, McGregor has gone 1-3 inside the cage. That form includes a pair of losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021.

While that’s left many questioning whether the often-controversial Irishman still has what it takes to compete at the highest level, he’s appeared confident in his ability to find further success on the sport’s biggest stage.

Do you agree with Chuck Liddell’s take on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.