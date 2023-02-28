Ciryl Gane Laughs Off Jon Jones’ Striking Remarks: ‘It’s Not Possible For Him To Get In My Head’

UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane has responded after having his striking credentials doubted by Jon Jones ahead of their upcoming fight.

This weekend at UFC 285, Gane will look to secure his place on the throne at the second time of trying. Previously, the Frenchman failed to emerge as the undisputed king in his unification showdown with Francis Ngannou last January at UFC 270.

Now, having rebounded in style against Tai Tuivasa in France and seen “The Predator” depart the promotion, “Bon Gamin” is set to compete for the vacant gold. And when he does so, he’ll welcome a new face to the division.

Saturday’s headliner will see Gane share the Octagon with Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion who is widely regarded as one of the leading candidates in the debate surrounding the greatest of all time.

For Jones, the bout will mark his first in over three years. The Rochester native relinquished the 205-pound belt in 2020 amidst a pay dispute with the UFC, later committing to a heavyweight transition during his layoff.

Despite not feeling the Octagon canvas beneath his feet for a prolonged period of time, that hasn’t limited Jones’ confidence. In fact, he’s appeared outright dismissive of Gane’s renowned ability on the feet, insisting that the former undefeated Muay Thai pro isn’t the best standup fighter he will have faced.

Gane, though, isn’t taking his championship rival’s words seriously.

Gane Tells Jones: ‘Do Your Talking In The Cage’

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Gane was asked whether he’d seen Jones’ remarks and had a response to them.

Having not gained a reputation as a trash-talking fighter during his Octagon tenure to date, the Frenchman’s response was perhaps unsurprising. After laughing off the comments, Gane advised Jones to save his talking for when they’re locked in the cage together.

“No, for me, it don’t matter what he says,” Gane said whilst laughing. “Man, I’m not really in this game (trash talk). I know some guys sometimes want to go in your head. But, for me, it’s not possible. I’m going to do my performance, I’m going to do my job, I’m going to do my sport — I like this sport. I love this sport. I’m gonna do my sport. That’s it.

“I don’t know why he wants to talk. But, my man, we’re going to do that (punches palms), and that’s it,” Gane continued. “You don’t need to talk my friend. We’re going to do the job in the cage, and we will see.”

While Gane has gained a reputation as the leading man of a new generation of heavyweights, who couple the usual power associated with the division with speed, elusiveness, and agility, it’s appears clear that Jones isn’t onboard with that assessment.

With that, “Bon Gamin” will look to make “Bones” a believer come fight night on March 4.

ganes last three opponents had terrible defense. Those guys couldn’t stop a kick if their life depended on it. He’s fought flat footed boxers his last three fights — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2023

