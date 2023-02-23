Ciryl Gane’s Coach Expects Francis Ngannou To Return To UFC

Ciryl Gane’s head coach Fernand Lopez has indicated that he expects to see Francis Ngannou rejoin the UFC at some point in the future.

The MMA world was rocked in January when it became official that the UFC and Heavyweight Champion Ngannou had decided to part ways following failed contract negotiations. The move was a surprising one given the success “The Predator” had while fighting for the promotion, but the two parties were unable to come to terms on a variety of issues.

The UFC worked quickly in the aftermath of Ngannou’s exit to book a fight for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285, which will see former interim heavyweight champion Gane welcome former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones back to the Octagon after more than three years away.

Ngannou bested “Bon Gamin” in what turned out to be his first and only title defense in January of 2022, and Gane’s coach Fernand Lopez was asked during a recent interview with MMA Junkie if he was surprised by the 36-year-old’s decision to leave the UFC.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Lopez answered. “I knew that if he’s not satisfied, he will do that. He will leave the UFC. And I knew that as soon as he decide to go and have time with the UFC, I thought that at some point they might just split. And I wasn’t surprised.”

“I’m Sure That He’s Coming Back To The UFC”

Ngannou has teased a number of fight options including entering the boxing ring now that he’s left the UFC, but Lopez thinks that the former heavyweight champion will find his way back to the Octagon eventually.

Ngannou defeated Gane by unanimous decision at UFC 270. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“I’m sure that he’s coming back to the UFC. I’m pretty sure that he will be back to the UFC. I mean the way they choose the different paths, that’s happened with a lot of respect. Like Francis didn’t use any – no way back [talk]…And the way Dana White spoke, saying that ‘We’ll just let him go do whatever he wanna do.’ I can tell the way he is moving, at some point we’ll see him back in the MMA. I mean I think that he have one or two shots in boxing, and then it will level up his value and then try to come back at least in MMA, and probably in the UFC.”

It’s currently unclear exactly what Ngannou’s next combat sports endeavor will be, but the 36-year-old has had no shortage of suitors since the news broke regarding his exit from the world’s top MMA promotion.

Much as Gane and Lopez probably would have liked another crack at Ngannou, a chance at history and UFC gold will still be on the line for them at UFC 285 when “Bon Gamin” meets Jones.

“Bones” is unbeaten in his career outside of a single disqualification loss and is considered by many to be the greatest fighter in the history of the sport, but there are plenty of questions about how the former champion will look when he makes his heavyweight debut.

What do you think of Lopez’s suggestion that Ngnannou will return to the UFC at some point?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.