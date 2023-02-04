Cody Garbrandt Gets New Opponent For UFC 285 Return

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will face Trevin Jones at UFC 285 after Julio Arce’s recent withdrawal.

News of the Garbrandt vs. Jones booking was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Garbrandt was supposed to face Arce at UFC 285 before Arce’s recent injury issues. He’s hit multiple roadblocks on the way back to the Octagon since a loss to Kai Kara-France at UFC 269.

After a brief tryout at flyweight, Garbrandt will return to his old stomping grounds at 135lbs. He’s looking to reclaim the magic that led to his title run earlier in his career.

Garbrandt has lost five of his last six fights, including defeats to Rob Font and Pedro Munhoz. He also lost back-to-back title fights to TJ Dillashaw at UFC 217 and UFC 227.

Like Garbrandt, Jones is looking to get back in the win column after three straight losses. He most recently lost to Raoni Barcelos last October.

In other fight-related news, former The Ultimate Fighter winner Michael Chiesa will make his long-awaited return against Li Jingliang at UFC 287. Chiesa announced the news of his booked fight on Friday.

Chiesa suffered back-to-back losses to Sean Brady and Vicente Luque in 2021.

As for Garbrandt, he’s desperately looking to get back in the win column after his recent struggles. Jones could boost his stock by pulling off the victory.

UFC 285 is headlined by a vacant heavyweight title matchup between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

