Coming Soon: The MMA News Top 100 UFC Fighters (2022)

MMA News will soon release another installment of the Top 100 UFC Fighters list, and two of the names near the top of the list will compete tonight in the main event of UFC 284.’

Tonight, the top two pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC will battle to determine who is the best fighter in the promotion and arguably Planet Earth. Of course, those two combatants are none other than Alexander Volkanovski (#1) and tonight’s reigning, defending lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (#2).

Below, you’ll find the criteria from which our Top 100 UFC Fighters was created along with their weighted values:

1: Recent Performances/Career Trajectory (35%)

How much evidence-backed momentum does the fighter have?

– Winning Streaks

– Recent Bonuses

Note: Extra credit/emphasis for 2022 activity

2. Career Level of Dominance (25%)

– Finish Rate

– Round-by-round dominance

– Losses (Demerit) but also placing consideration into when it happened, who they lost to, and how.

3: Body of Work/Head to Head (25%)

– Championships

– Résumé

– Level of competition

– Head-To-Head Considerations (Who is the best/most decorated fighter this individual has defeated? What evidence does that provide about the fighter’s skill level and ceiling?)

4: Likelihood To Be The Betting Favorite In Any Possible Fight (15%)

This is determined using past betting history, betting lines during 2022, and the projected odds moving forward. This category is being used to gauge the talent level the public feels the fighter is/was at. A collective eye test.

Alexander Volkanovski’s & Islam Makhachev’s Ratings

Below, you can find the ratings for Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev

1: Recent Performances/Career Trajectory (35%)

100%

2. Career Level of Dominance (25%)

94%

3: Body of Work/Head to Head (25%)

85%

4: Likelihood To Be The Betting Favorite In Any Fight In 2023 (15%)

98.6%

Overall Rating: 94.5%

Alexander Volkanovski

Image Credit: Brendon Thorne/Zuffa LLC

1: Recent Performances/Career Trajectory (35%)

96%

2. Career Level of Dominance (25%)

91%

Body of Work/Head to Head (25%)

93%

4: Likelihood To Be The Betting Favorite In Any Fight In 2023 (15%)

94%

Overall Rating: 93.7%

2021 Top 100 Fighters List Recap

Islam nudged Alexander Volkanovski out in our upcoming list. But was he number 1? Stay tuned! In the meantime, you can check out our Top 100 UFC Fighters list for 2021 below.

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Valentina Shevchenko

3. Francis Ngannou

4. Alexander Volkanovski

5. Israel Adesanya

6. Charles Oliveira

7. Petr Yan

8. Amanda Nunes

9. Max Holloway

10. Rose Namajunas

11. Robert Whittaker

12. Ciryl Gane

13. Islam Makhachev

14. Dustin Poirier

15. Glover Teixeira

16. T.J. Dillashaw

17. Colby Covington

18. Aljamain Sterling

19. Justin Gaethje

20. José Aldo

21. Brandon Moreno

22. Julianna Peña

23. Deiveson Figueiredo

24. Jiří Procházka

25. Jan Blachowicz

26. Beneil Dariush

27. Stipe Miocic

28. Zhang Weili

29. Cory Sandhagen

30. Leon Edwards

31. Aleksandar Rakić

32. Marvin Vettori

33. Dominick Cruz

34. Gilbert Burns

35. Askar Askarov

36. Carla Esparza

37. Conor McGregor

38. Derrick Lewis

39. Brian Ortega

40. Vicente Luque

41. Magomed Ankalaev

42. Jéssica Andrade

43. Khamzat Chimaev

44. Curtis Blaydes

45. Derek Brunson

46. Michael Chandler

47. Chan Sung Jung

48. Giga Chikadze

49. Jared Cannonier

50. Thiago Santos

51. Alexander Volkov

52. Alexandre Pantoja

53. Belal Muhammad

54. Rob Font

55. Yair Rodriguez

56. Paulo Costa

57. Merab Dvalishvili

58. Stephen Thompson

59. Jorge Masvidal

60. Arnold Allen

61. Anthony Smith

62. Rafael Fiziev

63. Marina Rodriguez

64. Sean Strickland

65. André Muniz

66. Mateusz Gamrot

67. Tom Aspinall

68. Sean Brady

69. Dominick Reyes

70. Jack Hermansson

71. Arman Tsarukyan

72. Movsar Evloev

73. Edson Barboza

74. Gregor Gillespie

75. Neil Magny

76. Calvin Kattar

77. Geoff Neal

78. Marlon Vera

79. Kai Kara-France

80. Chris Daukaus

81. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

82. Tai Tuivasa

83. Amanda Ribas

84. Michael Chiesa

85. Dan Hooker

86. Ilia Topuria

87. Sean O’Malley

88. Nassourdine Imavov

89. Mackenzie Dern

90. Daniel Rodriguez

91. Tony Ferguson

92. Darren Till

93. Pedro Munhoz

94. Cody Garbrandt

95. Sodiq Yusuff

96. Lerone Murphy

97. Tyrone Woodley

98. Jack Shore

99. Casey O’Neill

100. Erin Blanchfield

Do you think Alexander Volkanovski will prove our panel wrong with a victory over Islam Makhachev tonight at UFC 284?