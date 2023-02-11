Coming Soon: The MMA News Top 100 UFC Fighters (2022)

MMA News will soon release another installment of the Top 100 UFC Fighters list, and two of the names near the top of the list will compete tonight in the main event of UFC 284.’
Tonight, the top two pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC will battle to determine who is the best fighter in the promotion and arguably Planet Earth. Of course, those two combatants are none other than Alexander Volkanovski (#1) and tonight’s reigning, defending lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (#2).
Below, you’ll find the criteria from which our Top 100 UFC Fighters was created along with their weighted values:
1: Recent Performances/Career Trajectory (35%)
How much evidence-backed momentum does the fighter have?
– Winning Streaks
– Recent Bonuses
Note: Extra credit/emphasis for 2022 activity
2. Career Level of Dominance (25%)
– Finish Rate
– Round-by-round dominance
– Losses (Demerit) but also placing consideration into when it happened, who they lost to, and how.
3: Body of Work/Head to Head (25%)
– Championships
– Résumé
– Level of competition
– Head-To-Head Considerations (Who is the best/most decorated fighter this individual has defeated? What evidence does that provide about the fighter’s skill level and ceiling?)
4: Likelihood To Be The Betting Favorite In Any Possible Fight (15%)
This is determined using past betting history, betting lines during 2022, and the projected odds moving forward. This category is being used to gauge the talent level the public feels the fighter is/was at. A collective eye test.
Alexander Volkanovski’s & Islam Makhachev’s Ratings
Below, you can find the ratings for Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev.
Islam Makhachev
1: Recent Performances/Career Trajectory (35%)
100%
2. Career Level of Dominance (25%)
94%
3: Body of Work/Head to Head (25%)
85%
4: Likelihood To Be The Betting Favorite In Any Fight In 2023 (15%)
98.6%
Overall Rating: 94.5%
Alexander Volkanovski
1: Recent Performances/Career Trajectory (35%)
96%
2. Career Level of Dominance (25%)
91%
Body of Work/Head to Head (25%)
93%
4: Likelihood To Be The Betting Favorite In Any Fight In 2023 (15%)
94%
Overall Rating: 93.7%
2021 Top 100 Fighters List Recap
Islam nudged Alexander Volkanovski out in our upcoming list. But was he number 1? Stay tuned! In the meantime, you can check out our Top 100 UFC Fighters list for 2021 below.
1. Kamaru Usman
2. Valentina Shevchenko
3. Francis Ngannou
4. Alexander Volkanovski
6. Charles Oliveira
7. Petr Yan
8. Amanda Nunes
9. Max Holloway
10. Rose Namajunas
11. Robert Whittaker
12. Ciryl Gane
13. Islam Makhachev
14. Dustin Poirier
15. Glover Teixeira
16. T.J. Dillashaw
17. Colby Covington
19. Justin Gaethje
20. José Aldo
21. Brandon Moreno
22. Julianna Peña
23. Deiveson Figueiredo
24. Jiří Procházka
25. Jan Blachowicz
26. Beneil Dariush
27. Stipe Miocic
28. Zhang Weili
29. Cory Sandhagen
30. Leon Edwards
31. Aleksandar Rakić
32. Marvin Vettori
33. Dominick Cruz
34. Gilbert Burns
35. Askar Askarov
36. Carla Esparza
37. Conor McGregor
38. Derrick Lewis
39. Brian Ortega
40. Vicente Luque
41. Magomed Ankalaev
42. Jéssica Andrade
43. Khamzat Chimaev
44. Curtis Blaydes
45. Derek Brunson
46. Michael Chandler
47. Chan Sung Jung
48. Giga Chikadze
49. Jared Cannonier
50. Thiago Santos
51. Alexander Volkov
52. Alexandre Pantoja
53. Belal Muhammad
54. Rob Font
55. Yair Rodriguez
56. Paulo Costa
57. Merab Dvalishvili
58. Stephen Thompson
59. Jorge Masvidal
60. Arnold Allen
61. Anthony Smith
62. Rafael Fiziev
63. Marina Rodriguez
64. Sean Strickland
65. André Muniz
66. Mateusz Gamrot
67. Tom Aspinall
68. Sean Brady
69. Dominick Reyes
70. Jack Hermansson
71. Arman Tsarukyan
72. Movsar Evloev
73. Edson Barboza
74. Gregor Gillespie
75. Neil Magny
76. Calvin Kattar
77. Geoff Neal
78. Marlon Vera
79. Kai Kara-France
80. Chris Daukaus
81. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
82. Tai Tuivasa
83. Amanda Ribas
84. Michael Chiesa
85. Dan Hooker
86. Ilia Topuria
87. Sean O’Malley
88. Nassourdine Imavov
89. Mackenzie Dern
90. Daniel Rodriguez
91. Tony Ferguson
92. Darren Till
93. Pedro Munhoz
94. Cody Garbrandt
95. Sodiq Yusuff
96. Lerone Murphy
97. Tyrone Woodley
98. Jack Shore
99. Casey O’Neill
100. Erin Blanchfield
Do you think Alexander Volkanovski will prove our panel wrong with a victory over Islam Makhachev tonight at UFC 284?