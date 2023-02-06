Conor McGregor Laughs Off Michael Chandler’s ‘Mystic Mike’ Prediction

Conor McGregor is not taking the predictions of Michael Chandler very seriously.

It was recently announced that McGregor would likely be making his return to action against Chandler, following a season of The Ultimate Fighter which is set to begin filming in a few weeks. While Dana White confirmed that there is no date or venue set out currently for this fight, he also asserted that the plan was for them to face off after the session, potentially in the fall.

Conor McGregor Laughs Off Michael Chandler

While this fight is still many months away from reality, with Conor McGregor still needing to re-enter the USADA drug testing pool, there is still an apparent level of excitement and tension between he and Michael Chandler.

The two seem to have respect for one another, but fans are already beginning to get the impression that there will some banter when they face off on The Ultimate Fighter.

A peek of this was seen recently, when Chandler was speaking to ESPN recently. Here, he gave his prediction for how the McGregor fight will play out, vowing to put a heavy grappling pressure on the former two-division UFC champion.

“(McGregor’s) going to feel my presence from the very beginning of the fight and then from there wherever the fight takes us. If I want to pick him up and put him down, I can pick him up and put him down and put a beating on him and get a submission that way. I believe I finish Conor in the second round. That’s my ‘Mystic Mike’ take on this, later on this year whenever it is,” Chandler said.

It seems that Conor McGregor is not particularly concerned with this prediction though, as it did not take long for him to catch wind of these comments. Instead of responding with his own prediction, he simply replied with a laughing emoji, brushing off the comments from the former Bellator champion and his attempt to replicate the old “Mystic Mac” days of the Irishman.

This is almost certainly just the beginning of the shenanigans that fans can expect during the build-up between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. It will be interesting to see what kind of dynamic they have when they are sharing the reality television spotlight.

What do you make of this prediction from “Mystic Mike?”

Quotes courtesy of MMAFighting.