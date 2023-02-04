Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler Confirmed As TUF 31 Coaches

Rumors had been swirling for a few weeks, but now it has been confirmed that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will be coaching The Ultimate Fighter against one another.

Fans have been curious to see what will be the next move for McGregor after suffering a brutal broken leg in his third fight with Dustin Poirier and seemingly withdrawing from the USADA drug testing pool. Naturally, with the Irishman revealing that the UFC approached him to make a return to TUF for another coaching stint, fans began chomping at the bit with enthusiasm.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Confirmed for TUF

After his initial reveal, people were wondering who the UFC would want to having coaching against Conor McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter, with Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler being the apparent top candidates. Now the decision has been made and the announcement was officially passed down by Dana White himself.

Speaking in a media announcement, the UFC President confirmed that McGregor was officially set to coach the 31st season of the UFC’s reality show, returning 8 years after his initial pass at coaching against Urijah Faber. Serving the role opposite him is expected to be the former Bellator champion, Chandler, who will be coaching TUF for the very first time.

“We just confirmed the coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter,” White announced. “Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will go head to head on The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler. This season premieres Tuesday, May 30th, and runs through Tuesday, August 15th on ESPN the network and ESPN+. At the end of the season, McGregor and Chandler will fight on ESPN+ pay-per-view, and I do not have a date or location for that, but we will announce it soon.”

This still seems to be a massive announcement, even if it was one that could have been seen coming, considering the previous reports. More to the point, one cannot make the claim that Conor McGregor is looking for a soft landing in his UFC return, especially if he is to face off against Michael Chandler when the next TUF season is over.

Will you be watching this season of The Ultimate Fighter?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.