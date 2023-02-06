Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Opening Betting Odds Revealed

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler don’t know when they’ll fight, but the opening odds have already been released ahead of their matchup.

McGregor and Chandler will square off as coaches on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, followed by a five-round fight later this year. The date, venue, and location for the McGregor/Chandler fight have yet to be announced by the UFC.

Chandler had been calling for a fight with McGregor for months, most recently following his loss to Dustin Poirier. Now, he’ll get his wish of a fight with McGregor and a prolonged buildup in the form of TUF.

McGregor vs. Chandler, on paper, could be an instant classic. They have proven to brawl on the feet, setting up what could be a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate.

Opening odds were released on Monday just hours after the McGregor/Chandler news. As of this writing, the online sportsbook DraftKings has both McGregor and Chandler at -110, meaning a bettor would have to drop $110 to earn a $100 profit on either fighter.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Clash Opens At Even Odds

The even odds for McGregor/Chandler are despite McGregor’s nearly two-year hiatus from competition. By the time he fights Chandler, McGregor will be out of the Octagon for over two years.

Chandler has remained active during McGregor’s absence, with a wild knockout of Tony Ferguson and a recent war against Poirier. He earned a lightweight title shot in just his second fight with the promotion, losing against Charles Oliveira.

Chandler’s setbacks in the UFC have come against some of the best fighters in the world. He’s lost wars with Poirier, Oliveira, and former title challenger Justin Gaethje during his tenure.

McGregor vs. Chandler is one of the biggest fights of 2023, and bettors so far are split on how the fight could potentially play out.

What is your reaction to the opening odds for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler?