Conor McGregor Opens Up on Decision to Coach TUF Ahead of UFC Return

UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s decision to coach the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter 31 was a calculated one.

McGregor will square off with Michael Chandler in his Octagon return later this year, after facing off as coaches on TUF 31. The long buildup to their matchup will likely lead to one of the most highly-anticipated fights in recent UFC history.

While McGregor’s decision to return to fighting wasn’t surprising to most, his signing off to coach TUF 31 was a bit out of left field. Fans, pundits, and even his fighting colleagues are looking forward to seeing the full story of his comeback play out.

Aside from his social media teases, McGregor has been relatively quiet when it comes to his 2023 layout. As TUF 31 begins filming, he’s opening up on what led to coaching again and working his way back to a fight.

Conor McGregor Previews The Ultimate Fighter 31, UFC Comeback

During a recent interview with TheMacLife, McGregor explained his reasoning to go through the full TUF process ahead of his comeback fight.

“To be fully immersed. To be immersed in the game and in the business, the company. Being around these young, hungry fighters that are coming up, put myself right in the mix and get right back on the horse. – Conor McGregor on his motivation to coach TUF 31

“That was my motivation and my reason for doing it. Give back to the game, give my wisdom and my knowledge to the next generation and then feed off that energy also.”

McGregor went on to point out the differences between his coaching style during his first TUF stint opposite Urijah Faber, as opposed to this current battle with Chandler.

“It’s very different,” McGregor said. “I came off a heavy training camp, heavy bout itself…had a big gash in the eye coming in with the belt. I didn’t really train with them. While I gave them what I gave them, we won the show, it was a great showing, but this one’s a lot different. I’m also incorporating my own training and starting to get into it all.

“The lads have that energy, that anxiety, that mentality now. Now they’ll be able to go home and rest and know they’ve had that feeling…you’ve gotta carry yourself like it’s on every day.”

During his time coaching TUF 22 against Faber, McGregor’s coaching style was criticized by some as too hands-off. While his team won the season, McGregor seemed to opt to let his assistants do the bulk of the work.

This time around, McGregor is looking to bring his high-level experience to the mats. He also wants to begin preparing himself fully ahead of his eventual clash with Chandler later in 2023.

McGregor hasn’t fought since a doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. A nasty leg break resulted in a lengthy recovery process and questions about his fighting future.

McGregor wants to remind everyone of his captivating persona by putting on a show in and out of the cage.

