Conor McGregor Shares First Thoughts About Upcoming Michael Chandler Fight

Conor McGregor has ended his silence since the news broke of his upcoming Octagon return against Michael Chandler.

McGregor will coach alongside Chandler in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter in Las Vegas. After the show, McGregor and Chandler will square off at a to-be-announced event later this year.

McGregor returns after a lengthy recovery from a leg break he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He’s lost three of his last four fights, including back-to-back losses to Poirier in 2021.

It’s uncertain what weight class McGregor vs. Chandler will be contested at, especially after McGregor’s bulking up during his recovery. The winner of the matchup could boost their stock toward a potential title shot down the line.

McGregor has been relatively quiet since the announcement of his return, except for a reaction to Chandler’s fight prediction. But, he recently gave his first in-person comments since the news.

Conor McGregor Opens Up On Michael Chandler Clash

Image Credits: MMA Junkie & Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

During a recent interview with Mirror, McGregor opened up on his forthcoming UFC return.

“I’m looking forward to it,” McGregor said. “I feel good, I feel energetic, I feel ready. I’m throwing up my high kicks faster than I’m throwing out my jab. So I’m very excited to get back. [I fly to Vegas] tomorrow.”

TUF 31 will begin filming in the coming weeks, with the season set to launch on May 30th. This will be McGregor’s second stint as a TUF coach and first since a 2015 battle against Urijah Faber.

Chandler, like McGregor, is looking to get back in the win column after recent defeats. He most recently lost to Poirier at UFC 281 in a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender in November.

If his recent comments are any indication, McGregor seems motivated and ready to begin his comeback. Chandler, on the other hand, is looking to spoil McGregor’s excitement and pick up the biggest win of his career.

All quotes from Mirror