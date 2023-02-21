Conor McGregor Threatens Tom Aspinall Over Recent Comments About UFC Return

Conor McGregor’s latest Twitter target came in the form of UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall after Aspinall seemed unenthused by his 2023 return.

McGregor will return to face Michael Chandler later this year after squaring off on The Ultimate Fighter 31 as coaches. He returns after a nearly two-year hiatus from competition after suffering a leg injury at UFC 264.

McGregor, despite his long absence from competition, has remained active on social media over his months of recovery. This time, instead of picking a former foe to attack on Twitter, he decided to hit back at a top heavyweight contender in Aspinall.

It all started when Aspinall seemed disinterested in McGregor’s upcoming return in a recent interview with Jamal Niaz.

“Honestly, I’m not that interested in it. I’ll still watch it but I’m kinda of over McGregor,” Aspinall said. “For me, there’s way more exciting fights out there than that. The heavyweight fight coming up that I’m super invested in, the London card, Leon Edwards, I could sit here and name them all day. There’s another 20 fights I’m more interested in. Will I watch it? Yeah, but if it gets canceled, I won’t be upset about it.”

McGregor hit back at Aspinall, calling him a “mush head rat” in a since-deleted tweet (per MiddleEasy). Aspinall, in response, seemed to mock McGregor’s name-calling in a social media post.

Conor McGregor Sends Death Threat To Tom Aspinall In Wild Rant

McGregor didn’t find Aspinall’s attempt at humor amusing.

Screenshot from @TheNotoriousMMA

“Bum prick. Say sayonara to that gk deal kid,” McGregor said in a since-deleted tweet. “Starve you and kill you I will you fucking disrespectful prick. Don’t ever speak my name in disrespect again. Mush potato head.”

McGregor and Aspinall don’t appear to have any history of bad blood. But, that hasn’t stopped McGregor from attacking other fighters in different weight classes.

McGregor is looking to get his fighting career on track after back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier. His last win came against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

Aspinall is recovering from a leg injury he suffered against Curtis Blaydes at UFC London last July. Before his injury, he won eight straight, including finishes of Sergey Spivak and Alexander Volkov.

As of this writing, Aspinall hasn’t responded to McGregor’s latest rant. As McGregor gets ready for his second TUF coaching stint, he isn’t holding back at attacking those disinterested in his comeback.

All quotes from MiddleEasy