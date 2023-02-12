Conor McGregor Praises Makhachev and Volkanovski After UFC 284 War

Is it really a big fight at lightweight or featherweight if Conor McGregor does not tweet about it?

UFC 284 featured the featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski moving up in weight to take on lightweight king Islam Makhachev in a bout to decide the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world and ultimately falling short. There was also a co-main event that saw an interim title crowned in Volkanovski’s division, as Yair Rodriguez made short work of the always tough Josh Emmett.

Conor McGregor Has Positive Words

Normally, when a major fight is happening at either of these weight classes, Conor McGregor has some sort of quip or comment to make, given that he is the former champion at both 145lb and 155lb. UFC 284 was not different, although his message was more friendly than some may have expected it to be.

Taking to Twitter, the Irishman praised all the athletes competing in Perth, as well as the lively Australian crowd. He also echoed the sentiment of most fans, that Volkanovski did not lose any stock in the eyes of fans, despite the setback to Makhachev.

“That was a great fight last night lads! No loser there just winners. The Ozzie and the Ozzie’s showed out and I fucking loved seeing it! Perth looks fuckin’ tasty too, now I see why so many Irish are there. I should’ve went out, former titles on the line 🌞 congrats all at @ufc” McGregor wrote.

That was a great fight last night lads! No loser there just winners. The Ozzie and the Ozzie’s showed out and I fucking loved seeing it! Perth looks fuckin’ tasty too, now I see why so many Irish are there. I should’ve went out, former titles on the line 🌞 congrats all at @ufc — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 12, 2023

Given the history Conor McGregor has with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is close friends and training partners to Islam Makhachev, not to mention the Irishman initially poking fun at this matchup, this tweet contained a much more positive response than some would have expected to see. This goes to show how impressive the performances of both men were and why these two are the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

What was your reaction to the wild main event at UFC 284?