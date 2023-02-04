Conor McGregor’s USADA Status And Requirements Revealed

UFC megastar Conor McGregor is yet to re-enter the USADA testing pool.

The Irishman will perform as a coach on the new season of The Ultimate Fighter. Opposite ‘The Notorious’ will be popular UFC lightweight Michael Chandler.

Photos via Instagram @thenotoriousmma @mikechandlermma

Both men’s most recent bouts were losses to Dustin Poirier. For McGregor, his UFC 264 loss to ‘The Diamond’ has left him out of commission for over 18 months now. In that time, the former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion has packed on a good deal of muscle mass. In turn, many have wondered if he will be competing at welterweight only moving forward.

It has now been confirmed that McGregor and Chandler will face off in the Octagon after the show’s run, as is tradition for TUF coaches. Interestingly, the last time ‘The Notorious’ coached on the show, he did not wind up fighting fellow coach Urijah Faber.

As exciting as this news is for fans, there’s one very sizeable obstacle in the way right now.

Conor McGregor Yet To Enter USADA Testing Pool

While USADA testing is not required for a coaching gig on TUF, ‘The Notorious’ will need six months of testing before he can fight. As confirmed by MMA Fighting, the Irishman will need to test negative at least twice to get the green light for his long-awaited Octagon return.

Conor McGregor will need six months of USADA drug testing and two negative tests before fighting Michael Chandler.



📰 https://t.co/HVDVeRCJC9 pic.twitter.com/BKNqTqjzC6 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 4, 2023

If McGregor were to enter the USADA testing pool right now, the absolute earliest the Chandler fight could occur is August.

The McGregor/Chandler bout is a longtime dream match-up among MMA fans thanks to their explosive styles and larger-than-life personalities. Considering the announcements today, the Irishman’s return to the USADA testing pool is likely imminent.

Do you want to see Conor McGregor fight Michael Chandler?