Controversial Boxing Promotion Denied License Renewal In Arizona

The Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission has taken a firm stance against a Phoenix-based boxing promotion.

Sweet Science Boxing Promotions endured a litany of disasters in 2022 that have now cost them dearly. Back in August, the promotion was expected to host a card main-evented by Tevin Farmer vs. Mickey Bey. Farmer and Bey ultimately pulled out but Sweet Science failed to confirm this, with the news instead dropping on social media.

Worse still, a December event saw the six main fights get cancelled without notice.

Commission Chairman Scott Fletcher released a statement on the matter.

““The promoter, through both words and actions, appeared to not have the best interests of fighters and ticket holders in mind. During their last event, the final six fights were canceled. These fighters had endured weeks of preparation, traveled to the venue, and made weight.

“Ticket holders purchased tickets to see specific fights, which were canceled without notice. When questioned, the promoter could not name the co-promoters with which she had worked on this event. The Arizona Commission requires licensed promoters to be in complete control of fighters and ticket holders. It is for this reason that I believe the renewal application was denied.’’

The Arizona Commission have frequently proven to be strict as Jake Paul and Anderson Silva learned last year.

Farmer And Bey Confirm Key Reason For Boxing Match Cancellation

Both Tevin Farmer and Mickey Bey have both cited the exact same issue in regard to their cancelled bout. The pair were initially slated to face off in Ghana before the location was changed to Dubai. They were then re-booked for Arizona where they ultimately opted to bow out.

Both men confirmed they pulled out due to not being provided with the money they were expecting for the clash. The show was supposed to be co-promoted by Bigger Than Life Sports & Entertainment.

Considering both fighters are former lightweight champions, this would’ve been a high-profile bout for Sweet Science. Instead, it proved to be a key factor in their downfall.

All quotes from 15 Rounds.