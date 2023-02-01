Cormier: Jorge Masvidal Becomes A “Journeyman” Again If Gilbert Burns Beats Him

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier believes the stakes are as high as could be for Jorge Masvidal heading into his Octagon return against Gilbert Burns.

Since establishing himself as a contender and one of the promotion’s biggest stars with a trio of memorable wins in 2019, “Gamebred” has fallen on hard times.

As well as dropping consecutive championship bouts to Kamaru Usman, the second via brutal knockout, Masvidal failed to emerge victorious in his March 2022 grudge match opposite Colby Covington.

Now, having slid to #11 on the welterweight ladder, the Miami native is in desperate need of a rebound performance to remain in touch with the division’s elite, and specifically rival Leon Edwards, who currently occupies the throne.

Masvidal will have the chance to do exactly that on April 8, when he meets top-five contender Burns inside the Octagon for the UFC 287 co-main event.

Cormier: Burns Fight Is “Do Or Die” For Masvidal

After seeing his stoppage wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz followed by a run of defeats spanning the same number fights, as well as much of the discussion around his name turn to an alleged street attack of Covington, Masvidal will be keen to divert attention back to his title hopes, which remain alive in spite of his two failed attempts at snatching the gold.

And for many, including Daniel Cormier, UFC 287 represents last-chance saloon for him to do so.

During a recent episode of ESPN MMA’s DC & RC show, the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion assessed the importance of Masvidal’s first Octagon outing in over a year.

After noting Masvidal’s position on the UFC ladder and reputation prior to finding stardom in 2019, “DC” warned that a defeat on April 8 will see the UFC’s ‘BMF’ titleholder return to “journeyman” status.

“I can’t imagine that he accepted this fight based on Burns beating Neil Magny the way that he did. So, for me, I wonder what made him accept this fight now… The timing to me, why fight him now?” Cormier said. “You go back and you look at who he (Masvidal) was prior (to 2019), this dude was a journeyman. When he got to the elite of the elite, he got put back into a category where he just hasn’t proven or shown that he can compete with the elite.

“Masvidal’s fighting Gilbert Burns in a situation where he’s number 11, a five-to-one underdog. If he wins, he exceeds expectation. If he doesn’t, it’s something that was supposed to happen,” Cormier continued. “It’s must-win. There is no doubt about it… You win or you go back to the place prior. You go back to that place where you’re fighting guys like Al Iaquinta and guys like Michael Chiesa… Not the Colby Covingtons, the Kamaru Usmans, and the Gilbert Burns’ of the world… He’s gotta get it done… It’s do or die.”

Prior to a perfect three-fight run in 2019, Masvidal had sat out 2018 following consecutive defeats to Demien Maia and Stephen Thompson. At the time, those losses left the 38-year-old’s professional record at 32-13.

Having returned to losing form across the past three years, Masvidal will need to stall the title hopes of the in-form “Durinho” if he’s to remain present towards the top of the welterweight division.

Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Is the Gilbert Burns fight “Must-Win” for Jorge Masvidal?

