Fighters React To Jimmy Crute And Alonzo Menifield’s Wild Fight

Alonzo Menifield and Jimmy Crute thrilled the Australian crowd with a fantastic fight to kick off the main card of UFC 284.

The expectation going into the matchup might have been that both light heavyweights would stand and trade, but after an early exchange Crute decided to bring things to the mat. That strategy appeared to be working well for the Australian until Menifield used a guillotine attempt to get to his feet and crack Crute.

The momentum quickly swung the way of the American as the first round went on, and Menifield carried his success on the feet into the second frame. “The Brute” showed off a tremendous chin but looked to be struggling as he ate some huge shots, until things took a turn yet again when Crute hit a takedown late in the round and landed some shots while hunting for a rear-naked choke.

The Australian went right back to grappling at the start of the third round, and a blatant fence grab from Menifield resulted in an immediate point deduction from referee Marc Goddard. The Australian went on to largely control “Atomic” on the ground for the rest of the fight, and when it was all said and done two out of the three judges scored things 28-28 for a majority draw.

Fighters React To Battle Between Crute And Menifield

The bout may not have had a winner, but plenty of fighters were thrilled by the action and momentum swings provided by the two light heavyweights.

Beautiful entry on that takedown #UFC284 — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) February 12, 2023

Crute with the big heart! WOW! WHAT A FIGHT! #UFC284 — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) February 12, 2023

Crute is the new BMF #UFC284 — Jasmine Jasudavicius (@JasJasudavicius) February 12, 2023

Griddy fight!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 12, 2023

Thanks for the war fellas 🔥🔥🔥 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 12, 2023

Massive respect to the heart of jimmy crute. #UFC284 — Zac Pauga (@ZacPauga) February 12, 2023

