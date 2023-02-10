CTE Expert Speaks Out On Dana White’s Power Slap

Dr. Bennet Omalu recently shared some thoughts on Dana White‘s controversial Power Slap series.

Omalu was the first physician to thoroughly study the causal link between CTE and American football. He is considered one of the world’s leading experts on CTE research and was the subject of Concussion, a dramatization of his work in which he was portrayed by Will Smith.

Power Slap has garnered plenty of backlash since its premiere from a wide variety of figures. The likes of popular lightweight boxing star Ryan Garcia and neuroscientist Chris Nowinski have spoken out against it.

Bizarrely, the polarizing series has been receiving more advertising from the UFC than their upcoming PPV. UFC 284 is headlined by a major champion vs. champion bout in Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev. Even Makhachev himself has derided the marketing for the fight.

Now, Omalu has added his name to the growing list of critics of the new, hard-hitting series.

“Very Dumb, Very Stupid And Unsafe” – Bennet Omalu On Power Slap

In a recent interview with The US Sun, Omalu heavily criticized the brutal nature of Power Slap. He highlighted the debilitating brain damage competitors risk suffering. In closing, Omalu also questioned why TBS would greenlight airing it.

“It is a very dumb, very stupid and unsafe. It is primitive,” Omalu said. “To me, such a sport is inconsistent with the intelligence of humans. It is possible that a participant could die from this. Somebody could die or suffer catastrophic brain damage and become a vegetable. How can he [Dana White] make that statement? It is like saying you will make a loaded gun safe. I do not blame the organizers so much, everybody wants to make a buck or easy money. But I feel the competitors have so much stupidity. It is silly, given what we know about concussion and blunt force trauma to the head. Why is TBS showing such a primitive sport? It should not be on TV.”

Power Slap has struggled on the ratings front despite a strong lead-in thanks to AEW Dynamite airing beforehand. Regardless, the new league is set to make its PPV debut next month.

Do you agree with Bennet Omalu’s take on Power Slap?