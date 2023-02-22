Curtis Blaydes vs. Sergei Pavlovich Booked For April 22nd, Twitter Reacts

UFC heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Sergei Pavlovich will square off in a high-stakes main event on April 22nd.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of the Blaydes/Pavlovich fight. The venue and location for the April 22nd UFC Fight Night have yet to be finalized by the promotion.

After missing out on a fight for the now-vacant heavyweight title, Blaydes will get the next best thing in Pavlovich. Blaydes returns after three-straight wins, including most recently over Tom Aspinall last July.

Blaydes has also earned wins over Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Chris Daukaus since a knockout loss to Derrick Lewis in Feb. 2021. He’s won seven of his last eight fights overall.

Pavlovich has surged into the heavyweight title conversation with a five-fight winning streak. He most recently knocked out Tai Tuivasa in just 54 seconds last December at UFC Orlando.

Pavlovich has also earned wins over the likes of Lewis, Shamil Abduraghimov, and Marcelo Golm during his current run.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Curtis Blaydes vs. Sergei Pavlovich News

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about the Blaydes vs. Pavlovich matchup.

The Blaydes/Pavlovich winner will likely get a title shot in their next fight. Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is also waiting in the wings and has called for the winner of Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane.

In addition, Bobby Green will face Jared Gordon on the undercard of Blaydes vs. Pavlovich. Bantamweight contender Song Yadong also returns against Ricky Simón.

What is your reaction to the Curtis Blaydes vs. Sergei Pavlovich booking?