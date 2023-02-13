Dan Hooker Accuses “Cheating Dog” Islam Makhachev Of Banned Practice Pre-UFC 284

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has made some serious accusations against Islam Makhachev following this past weekend’s UFC 284 pay-per-view.

On Saturday, the promotion culminated a return Down Under with an event from Perth’s RAC Arena. Throughout the card, a number of Oceanic natives were in action, most notably in the main event.

Headlining was featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, who marked the first challenger to the reign of lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev. The pair collided in the card’s Fight of the Night, battling for five rounds en route to the scorecards, where the Dagestani secured the unanimous decision.

In attendance for his City Kickboxing teammate’s failed champ-champ pursuit was Hooker. And in addition to Volkanovski, “The Hangman” also saw defeats for other members of the renowned New Zealand-based gym, with both Tyson Pedro and Shane Young falling short.

Now, however, Hooker has seemingly claimed all wasn’t as it seemed for one of those.

Hooker Calls Foul On Makhachev At UFC 284

On Monday, Hooker took to Twitter to accuse Islam Makhachev of utilizing banned substances. The perennial lightweight contender claimed that the Dagestani, whom he branded a “cheating dog,” hired a nurse to provide an IV.

Before restrictions were placed, fighters often used IVs to aid in the recovery of weight cuts. A prominent discussion during fight week was the status of Makhachev’s drop to the 155-pound limit.

“Dumb c*nt thinks he can fly to Australia hire a nurse to give him an I.V and we won’t find out. Cheating dog,” Hooker wrote.

Dumb cunt thinks he can fly to Australia hire a nurse to give him an I.V and we won’t find out. Cheating dog. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 13, 2023

In a subsequent tweet, Hooker posted an image showing an article covering UFC Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitsky suggesting IV use could result in a two-year suspension.

In the caption, Hooker stated that the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) is doing “f*ck all” about the indiscretion he claims took place ahead of UFC 284.

USADA doing fuck all. pic.twitter.com/ilJplHsh9h — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 13, 2023

While his claims were initially ambiguous, he later confirmed Makhachev as the accused culprit.

“Islam is a cheat.”

Islam is a cheat. https://t.co/bIdk13C26P — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 13, 2023

He doesn’t cheat, he doesn’t win. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 13, 2023

The UFC changed rules regarding the use of IVs for post-weight cut rehydration in 2015. With that, the promotion’s prohibited list reads: “IV infusions and/or injections are prohibited at all times, including those used for rehydration.”

The rule states that fighters are guilty of wrongdoing should they use IVs or injections exceeding “mL (6.8 tablespoons) per 12-hour period.”

It does, however, note that exceptions can be made when the practice is used out-of-competition for hospital treatments, surgical procedures, clinical diagnostics, and any other factors that would deem IVs “medically justifiable.”

What do you make of Dan Hooker’s claims against Islam Makhachev?