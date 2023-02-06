Dana White: Derrick Lewis’ Roster Spot Safe Despite Recent Skid

UFC President Dana White doesn’t feel Derrick Lewis should call it quits despite losses in four of his last five fights in the Octagon.

Lewis lost to Serghei Spivac via first-round submission in the UFC Vegas 68 headliner on Saturday. It was a dominant performance from Spivac, who has won three straight and is on his way to a top-10 ranking.

It was a disappointing performance for Lewis after he appeared in impressive physical shape entering fight week. But the 28-year-old Spivac overwhelmed Lewis early on en route to the quick finish.

Lewis is likely out of the heavyweight title picture after this most-recent setback. He remains a fan favorite, but his best fights in the Octagon might be behind him.

Despite this, White isn’t giving up on Lewis’ place in the UFC.

Dana White Clarifies Derrick Lewis’ UFC Stock After UFC Vegas 68

During his UFC Vegas 68 post-fight press conference, White was asked about Lewis’ UFC future.

“Not with me, I love the guy,” White said regarding whether or not Lewis’ job security is in trouble. “I love him so he’s not going anywhere.”

Before the loss to Spivac, Lewis lost back-to-back fights to Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich. Lewis lost to Pavlovich via TKO in just 55 seconds, but he immediately protested the stoppage.

Lewis’ lone victory over the recent five-fight stretch came against Chris Daukaus in Dec. 2021. Before that, he fought for the interim heavyweight title, losing to Ciryl Gane at UFC 265.

Lewis’ 13 knockout wins are the most in UFC history. He’s also tied with Frank Mir for the most finishes in the history of the UFC heavyweight division.

Lewis will look to return later this year to get back in the win column and hold on to a spot in the rankings. While his title aspirations look bleak, his knockout power makes him a dangerous opponent for most fighters.

