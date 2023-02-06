Dana White Rewards Doo-Ho Choi After ‘Insane’ Point Deduction

Dana White was not happy with how the referee handled “the Korean Superboy,” Doo-Ho Choi’s bout against Kyle Nelson.

Taking place on the unusually late UFC Vegas 68 main card, Choi was able to win enough rounds to beat Nelson, with one judge giving him all three and the other two scoring one round for Nelson. However, the decision would see a majority draw after “the Korean Superboy” landed an illegal headbutt in the closing minutes of the fight, resulting in a point deduction.

Dana White Paid Doo-Ho Choi

It was hard for fans watching to not feel bad for Doo-Ho Choi, coming back after three years away due to mandatory military service, doing enough to win the fight, and still falling short of actually getting his hand raised due to a controversial decision from the referee. Clearly, Dana White felt bad about the situation, as he explained while speaking to media at the UFC Vegas 68 post-fight press conference.

Here, the UFC President lightly chastised referee Mark Smith for choosing to take a point, over something that did not appear to have an impact on the overall complexion of the fight. More than that, White also said that he would be paying Choi his win money, despite not getting the official victory.

“Absolutely not,” White flatly responded, when asked if he thought the point deduction was warranted. “I thought it was insane and it cost him the fight. I paid him his win money. He won that fight, so I paid him… Listen, it was a tough fight. In my opinion, Choi won the fight. Sometimes the refereeing and the judging aren’t perfect. Sometimes I do what I can do, take it into my own hands, and I felt like that kid got robbed by that ridiculous call.”

There is an understandable argument to be made, both for and against the point deduction, as was heard between the commentators on the broadcast. But at the end of the day, it is hard to be mad about Doo-Ho Choi still getting paid his entire purse. Now that he is back in the mix at featherweight, it will be interesting to see where he goes from here.

Did you feel like the point deduction against Doo-Ho Choi was warranted?

