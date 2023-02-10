Dana White Reveals Possible Locations For Conor McGregor/Michael Chandler

UFC President Dana White is brainstorming a possible stadium venue for the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight.

McGregor and Chandler will face off later this year after coaching The Ultimate Fighter 31 together. It is the return of McGregor after nearly two full years away from competition after shattering his leg at UFC 264.

The McGregor/Chandler matchup is one of the biggest fights of the year whenever it takes place. It’ll likely take place in the second half of 2023, due to TUF 31 and McGregor’s re-entering into the USADA testing pool.

This gives White and the UFC extra time to give the McGregor/Chandler fight a massive platform. White has big plans for McGregor vs. Chandler, including an unprecedented event in one of the world’s largest stadiums.

Dana White: Stadium Possible For Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

MMA Fighting, ESPN

During a recent interview with Fanatics View, White revealed some of the possibilities for a venue for McGregor vs. Chandler.

“People were asking me earlier about the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight and [wondering] where it’s going to be,” White said. “We don’t know yet, we’re kind of working that out.

“But to go to [AT&T] Stadium, you have to have the right fight. Conor and Chandler are doing The Ultimate Fighter this year. They’re coaching it, and it’s the first time it’s going to be on ESPN the network — which will make the fight even bigger. Dallas, [AT&T] Stadium is a possibility,” White continued. “They’re in the running for the fight.

“When you look at a fight of that magnitude, you have to look at Madison Square Garden, obviously Vegas — which we could do the stadium there, or T-Mobile Arena — [AT&T] Stadium, or you could do a massive stadium in London.”

UK fans and fighters have called for a stadium fight for months. UFC 286, headlined by Leon Edwards/Kamaru Usman 3 in London, will take place at The O2 Arena.

McGregor and Chandler are both looking to get back in the win column after recent defeats. McGregor has lost back-to-back fights to Poirier, while Chandler suffered recent losses to Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Charles Oliveira.

As are most fights with McGregor involved, the Chandler matchup likely demands a massive venue. White and the UFC are planning on making the dream of a stadium show in either the U.S. or the UK eventually come to fruition.

All quotes from MMA Fighting