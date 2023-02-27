Dana White To Release Bombshell Documentary About The Media

Dana White claims he has a new documentary in the works that will take the media to task for the way it covers the UFC.

This year has already been a busy one for White, as he branched out into new territory with the introduction of his newest “sporting” project Power Slap. The debut of that endeavor ended up coinciding with a viral incident where White was seen slapping his wife in a nightclub on New Year’s Eve, but the 53-year-old seems to have moved past that event without suffering any real negative consequences.

The UFC President recently spoke to Robbie Fox to discuss how Power Slap’s inaugural season has gone, and unsurprisingly White got especially fired up when he was asked to comment on how the new project has been covered by the media so far.

White On Media Documentary: “It’s Gonna Live Forever”

Not only did White reveal that he has a new documentary that will focus on media coverage of the UFC, he also claimed it won’t be shy about using specific names and he plans to make a similar project detailing coverage of Power Slap in the future.

Dana White tells Robbie Fox he is working on a new piece about the media.



“It’s just like when we went through COVID, you know and I had to listen to all the bullshit as we went through COVID. And then after I came out with a little documentary I did about the media going into COVID. Which is gonna be even bigger, I’m working on even a bigger piece about the media…Wait ‘till you see this bad boy…Faces, publications, names, what they said, the whole deal. It’s gonna live forever. And I’ll do the same thing with Power Slap once we get where we’re going.”

White has never been shy about sharing his thoughts when it comes to the media, and at certain times he’s been more than willing to direct his anger at specific journalists or publications.

The first season of the 53-year-old’s newest project has already experienced a significant alteration, as the planned Power Slap PPV finale event was recently scrapped in favor of airing on a free streaming service. White also had to deal with a fairly sizeable change to the recent UFC Fight Night 220, as the card’s headlining bout was changed just before the main card started.

