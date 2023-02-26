Dana White Explains Reasoning Behind UFC Fight Night 220 Main Event Cancelation

UFC President Dana White has provided context to what led to a last-minute cancelation of Nikita Krylov/Ryan Spann at UFC Fight Night 220 (UFC Vegas 70).

Krylov and Spann were supposed to headline UFC Fight Night 220 on Saturday at the UFC Apex. The two light heavyweight contenders entered the scheduled fight with lots of momentum, with both men coming off of big wins.

But, about an hour before they were scheduled to walk to the Octagon, Krylov was pulled from the fight due to an undisclosed illness. The bout was canceled and a middleweight matchup between Brendan Allen and André Muniz took the main event slot.

Not a lot was revealed as to why the lightweight matchup was scratched, but White has provided some answers after the card.

Dana White Reveals Nikita Krylov Stomach Issue Led To Fight Cancelation

During the UFC Fight Night 220 post-fight press conference, White explained what led to the last-minute main event switch-up.

“Halfway through the show, we found out he was having stomach problems,” White said of Krylov. “He wanted to fight really bad. Doctors tried to get some things taken care of before the fight, didn’t work out, and we had to pull him…don’t know what’s wrong with him, some sort of stomach virus or something from cutting weight.

“You give them a couple weeks, let him heal up and go from there.”

White went on to clarify that if Krylov isn’t ready to go in the coming weeks, they’ll move fast to find a different opponent for Spann.

Krylov entered this weekend riding high off of back-to-back wins over Volkan Oezdemir and Alexander Gustafsson. He’s won three of his last five fights overall, including a decision win against Johnny Walker in March 2020.

Spann, like Krylov, entered UFC Fight Night 220 with two consecutive wins. He most recently knocked out former title challenger Dominick Reyes at UFC 281.

This was the second-career UFC main event slot for Spann and the first for Krylov. Spann lost to Anthony Smith in his first stint as a UFC headliner in September 2021.

Krylov’s last-second withdrawal comes just weeks after Derrick Lewis withdrew from his fight against Serghei Spivac due to what was later revealed as a COVID-19 diagnosis.

