Daniel Cormier Highlights Problems With Makhachev vs. Volkanovski II Booking

Former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier does not want to see an immediate rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

UFC 284 saw the highly anticipated showdown between Lightweight Champion Makhachev and Featherweight Champion Volkanovski live up to the hype. The pair duked it out for five rounds before Makhachev was declared the winner via unanimous decision.

Due to the close, competitive nature of the fight, some, including ‘The Great’ himself, want to see a rematch get booked. For Makhachev, the lack of the P4P No.1 spot in the rankings he’d sought from the bout could also provide good incentive for a rematch and the chance for a more definitive finish.

However, both champions have other fish to fry in their respective divisions this year.

“This Is The Danger In Superfights” – Daniel Cormier

On a recent edition of DC & RC, Daniel Cormier gave his take on Makhachev and Volkanovski running it back soon. Despite potential interest in the bout, Cormier was quick to highlight that ‘The Great’ needs to face Interim Featherweight Champion Yair Rodríguez next. Makhachev, meanwhile, should ideally take on the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush at UFC 288.

“Islam’s got work to do in his own weight class and so does Alexander Volkanovski,” Cormier said. “Volkanovski owes it to Yair Rodríguez to go and give him an opportunity to try to become the undisputed champion of the world. And I don’t know if it’s fair to Beneil Dariush if he beats Charles Oliveira to not get his chance to fight for the lightweight championship of the world.”

Cormier concluded by highlighting what he considers a key issue with superfights. Such bouts, especially when there’s a potential rematch in the wings, can hold up divisions.

“This is the danger in superfights: You get a close superfight, [and] people are clamoring to see it again. When, in reality, we have two divisions that need the champions back in order to give us a little clarity.”

All quotes from MMA Fighting.