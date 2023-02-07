Daniel Cormier Names His Heavyweight GOAT Fighter

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has opined on who he believes is the greatest heavyweight fighter in MMA history.

Cormier retired from the UFC in 2020 following a trilogy loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252. He has made the full-time transition from fighter to analyst with ease, hosting multiple programs and as one of the lead color commentators for UFC broadcasts.

Cormier is arguably in the conversation as the greatest heavyweight of all time, despite two losses to Miocic. Alongside him are Fedor Emelianenko and others, with Emelianenko retiring last weekend after a loss at Bellator 290.

Emelianenko is near if not at the top of the list of many fans and pundits as the greatest all-time heavyweight. But, Cormier isn’t sold on that argument as a foregone conclusion.

Daniel Cormier: Stipe Miocic Over Fedor Emelianenko For Heavyweight GOAT

During a recent segment of DC&RC, Cormier named Miocic as his greatest heavyweight of all time.

“I don’t believe (Fedor’s) the greatest heavyweight of all time,” Cormier said. “I think that belongs to Stipe Miocic, but only because Cain Velasquez was injured so much. I think in terms of skill, there’s no one that ever matched Cain Velasquez at heavyweight.

“But I believe that Stipe Miocic’s title defenses and the long reign that he had at the top of the division puts him atop. But Fedor is in the top five, and I don’t think that’s anything to be ashamed of.”

Cormier and Miocic fought three times during their UFC careers. Cormier won the first matchup over Miocic at UFC 226 before Miocic got revenge in the last two fights.

Emelianenko, at one point in his career, won 27 straight fights. He made a name for himself in Pride before earning impressive wins in Strikeforce and Bellator, among others.

Miocic earned the title by defeating Fabricio Werdum at UFC 198. He went on to defend it against Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, and Francis Ngannou before the UFC 226 loss to Cormier.

Cormier feels Emelianenko’s career makes him one of the greatest, but that Miocic stands alone for his accolades inside the Octagon.

All quotes from MMA Junkie