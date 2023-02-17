Daniel Cormier Responds To Jon Jones’ Thumbs Up For UFC 285 Commentary

Daniel Cormier has shared a thoughtful response to Jon Jones‘ blessing for him to perform commentary on the UFC 285 main event.

At UFC 285, Jon Jones will make his long-awaited heavyweight debut when he faces Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight championship. Prior to this move that has been years in the making, Jones gathered fame by ruling over the UFC’s light heavyweight division, where he comfortably holds the record for most title defenses.

During that reign, there was one foe who stood out as his most contentious rival, that being UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

The Jon Jones/Daniel Cormier rivalry was one of the most bitter in UFC history, with the two once even having a physical altercation at a pre-fight face-off. The feud was certainly not short on trash talk, either, with the fighters constantly trading barbs at one another, even when one or both fighters were not in active competition.

Cormier now serves as a color commentator for UFC events and also has become a vocal media personality on current events happening across the sport. After Jones granted his approval for Cormier to commentate his upcoming fight against Gane, Cormier took the time to respond.

Daniel Cormier Reacts To Jon Jones’ UFC 285 Blessing

Speaking on his YouTube channel soon after Jones remarks, Cormier said the following in response to Jones’ remarks.

“You guys know how I feel about Jones and how we have felt about each other in the past,” Cormier said. “But it leads me to this question: How do I take this? This particular tweet, which at times feels like a compliment, but also could be interpreted as a bit of a dig – considering at times, people call me biased in my commentary and all this other stuff. … First, just for the record, I don’t really need permission to call someone’s fight…

“I’ll be honest with you, it’s kind of nice hearing a fighter acknowledge, that even with our history, he believes that I can do him justice and do the job fairly – because I’ve done it before,” Cormier said. “… It seems now that Jones is maturing. He seems to be taking a much different approach to the build to the fight and how he’s approaching everything. But it feels nice for him to acknowledge, ‘I think this guy could do me justice.’”

Cormier has called a Jon Jones fight before. At UFC 197, Jones made his return after a one-year absence in an interim light heavyweight bout against Ovince Saint Preux. After earning the victory, Jones gave the antithesis to a “thumbs up” after the conclusion of the bout.

Jon Jones Flips Daniel Cormier The Bird At UFC 197

Now, seven years later, Cormier believes that Jones’ latest comments portray maturity from his former rival.

Still, newfound maturity or not, Cormier is far from certain that these latest developments in his relationship with Jones signify the potential for an unrestricted professional relationship.

“Yes, it is nice to hear him go, ‘Hey man, I believe Daniel Cormier can do the job,’” Cormier said. “But I’m a professional. I have to be able to do the job. I don’t know that Jon Jones and I sit for an interview. I don’t know if we sit for a fighter meeting. I don’t know. I can’t answer those questions for you just yet, because I don’t know.”

Can you envision Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier ever completely burying the hatchet?

