Daniel Cormier Tackles “Feigned Outrage” Over Makhachev/Volkanovski Scorecards

Former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier recently analyzed the Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovsk outcome.

At UFC 284, UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev retained the gold via grueling unanimous decision against Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski. Despite a valiant effort from ‘The Great’, the Dagestani phenom succeeded in his first fight without Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner in years.

The competitive nature of the bout has left some viewers, and even fighters, claiming Volkanovski did enough for the win. For Daniel Cormier, who’s frequently trained with Makhachev over the years at the AKA, the argument for ‘The Great’ simply doesn’t stack up.

Daniel Cormier On “Unfair” Criticism Of Islam Makhachev’s Win

In a recent upload to his YouTube channel, ‘DC’ was complementary of Alexander Volkanovski’s efforts at UFC 284. However, Cormier also praised Makhachev’s impressive performance on the feet against one of the UFC’s most technically skilled strikers.

“As great as Volkanovski fought, and he did fight great… Makhachev fought for extended periods of time on his feet,” Cormier said. “And for so many people, and for so long, people talk about it’s wrestle or nothing for Makhachev… But it wasn’t just wrestle or nothing for Makhahcev, it was wrestle if you could, but then it was stand and strike if you needed to, and that’s exactly what he had to do for long periods of time in this fight.”

Cormier went on to confidently state that the Dagestani star won the fight fair and square. ‘DC’ went to far as to dismiss the backlash the result received in some circles as “not real.”

“He [Makhachev] was landing a lot of damaging shots and he won the fight,” Cormier continued. “So the feigned outrage that was online was unfair because it’s not real, it’s not real. There was no reason for people to seem upset at the result of that fight because Makhachev won.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s comments on Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski?