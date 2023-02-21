Deontay Wilder Hits Back At Chael Sonnen Over Criticism Of Francis Ngannou Callout

Deontay Wilder has responded to Chael Sonnen’s recent comments criticizing his terms for two possible fights with Francis Ngannou.

Wilder has recently expressed an interest in facing Ngannou in the boxing ring and then squaring off in an MMA fight. Ngannou, who recently split from the UFC, is a free agent and is targeting a move to boxing later this year.

A Wilder vs. Ngannou matchup would put two of the hardest-hitting athletes on the planet against one another. But, not everyone is enthused about the idea of Wilder and Ngannou fighting in the ring.

Sonnen responded to Wilder’s pitch by reprimanding the heavyweight boxing star. He called Wilder a “dummy” and a “coward” for wanting to fight in the ring before the cage.

After getting word of Sonnen’s recent comments, Wilder dismissed the UFC commentator’s stance and rhetoric.

Deontay Wilder Issues Heated Response To “Foolish” Chael Sonnen

During a recent interview with 78SPORTSTV, Wilder didn’t respond kindly to Sonnen’s remarks.

“Who is this guy again?” Wilder said. “When you’re successful, you don’t listen to the whispers or miserable people’s cries. I don’t listen to those things. I’ve been traveling too much, I’ve been handling business, I’ve been feeding my family. I haven’t been sitting around worrying about the foolishness, or the sounds of foolish people.

“For me, because I don’t make no money off of foolishness, I don’t entertain it. But I might need to start getting me a podcast and start making me some money off of YouTube.”

Wilder bounced back from back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury with a first-round knockout in his return last October against Robert Helenius. Before the losses to Fury, Wilder was unbeaten in his tenure in the ring.

Sonnen is never afraid to speak his mind, as he proved during his fighting career and now as a podcast host and analyst. He retired from MMA following a loss to Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222 in 2019.

As Wilder targets a pair of potential fights against Ngannou, he seemed to not take Sonnen’s opinions to heart and is focused on what’s in front of him in his fighting career.

