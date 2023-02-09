Deontay Wilder Makes Exciting Two-Fight Offer To Francis Ngannou

Former WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder has offered a potentially thrilling fight deal to Francis Ngannou.

‘The Predator’ was stripped of his UFC Heavyweight Championship and released from the world’s leading MMA promotion last month. Since then, the Cameroonian power puncher has received multiple callouts from the boxing world.

Ngannou has made clear over the years his interesting in boxing. Last year, he appeared in the ring with current WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury after the latter’s war with Dillian Whyte to discuss a potential crossover bout.

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou

‘The Gypsy King’, as well as contenders Whyte and Derek Chisora, have all made plain their interesting in boxing ‘The Predator’. Now, one of Fury’s biggest career rivals has also thrown his hat into the ring

“I Would Love To Do That One In Africa” – Deontay Wilder On Fighting Francis Ngannou

In a recent interview with Trill Boxing Talk, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ suggested he and ‘The Predator’ should fight twice. The first fight would be under boxing rules while the second would be in MMA, and at least one of the clashes would take place in Africa.

“I’m still interested in that fight; I would love to do that one in Africa. I know he’s [Ngannou] doing his own thing, I’m proud of him for following his heart, doing what he feels. I’m very interested in it, let’s do it man. Two big, black superheroes. I even thought about this idea: Let’s make it a two-fight deal. Everybody always comes to boxing, let’s do this: You come to my [sport], I’ll come to yours. You come to my house, I’ll come to yours. I’m a true warrior. I’m serious about that, too. I wanna do something different since everybody doing this crossover between combat sports.” (h/t MMA Mania)

Considering both men are notorious for their explosive, fight-ending punching power, this would be an exciting clash of titans. For Francis Ngannou, it’s another potentially lucrative fight offer on the table now that he’s a free agent.

Would you like to see Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder?