Derrick Lewis Hits Back After Daniel Cormier’s Candid Assessment

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis has responded to Daniel Cormier‘s recent remarks about his standing in the division.

Lewis returns this weekend to face Sergey Spivac at UFC Vegas 68. He’s looking to get back in the win column after three recent losses to Ciryl Gane, Sergei Pavlovich, and Tai Tuivasa.

Despite losing to some of the top heavyweights in the UFC, some have questioned if Lewis can still compete against the best. This includes Cormier, who recently predicted that Lewis would get a knockout this weekend but wouldn’t return to title contention.

Lewis and Cormier battled for the heavyweight title earlier in their careers at UFC 230. Cormier took home the second-round submission victory to retain the heavyweight belt.

Lewis and Cormier have become friends since their fight, but things have taken a turn for Lewis after Cormier’s bleak evaluation of his potential.

During his UFC Vegas 68 pre-fight press conference, Lewis opined on why those like Cormier doubt he can still compete against the elite.

“I guess because they think my work ethic isn’t there,” Lewis said. “They felt like I wasn’t taking myself serious. I don’t blame them, but I gotta go out there and prove to everyone that I can still do this. I can still be in the Top 5, I don’t give a damn what DC says. I saw that bullshit, I guess you gotta say that whenever you have high cholesterol.”

Lewis enters UFC Vegas 68 in impressive physical shape, as she’s showcased on his social media accounts. He appears to be taking his conditioning seriously as he looks to remain in the thick of things in the division.

Lewis is far from the only UFC fighter who has taken exception to Cormier’s on-air comments. Fighters such as Justin Gaethje and Sean O’Malley have accused Cormier of bias during UFC broadcasts.

Lewis will have the opportunity to prove his detractors, including Cormier, wrong this weekend as he looks to remain unbeaten in the UFC Apex.

