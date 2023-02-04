Derrick Lewis Talks Remarkable Physique Transformation

No.7-ranked UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis is looking noticeably more svelte than usual of late.

‘The Black Beast’ is notorious for his massive size and brain-rattling punching power. Never the leanest of fighters, Lewis’ cardio has often been a weak point compared to his physical strength.

Now, however, it appears the tables may have turned.

The longtime fan favorite had a rough 0-2 run in 2022, eating brutal knockout losses to Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich, respectively. A third straight loss would not bode well for the veteran star. However, Lewis may well demonstrate some stylistic changes in his impending bout with Serghei Spivak considering his new build and cardio regimen.

Photos via Instagram @thebeastufc @polar_bear_ft_official

Over the years, Lewis has normally had to cut considerable weight to reach 265lbs. Considering his leaner build now, though, his latest weight cut to 265 was likely far less taxing on his body and general health ahead of tonight’s clash.

“I Feel Like I Can Do It” – Derrick Lewis On Marathons

During a recent interaction with ESPN MMA, Derrick Lewis credited his commitment to running as a key reason behind his noticeable weight loss. ‘The Black Beast’ revealed his interest in eventually competing in marathons as well.

“I always wanted to be one of them guys like running… marathons, but I’m finally getting there. So I’m feeling like one… [Running a marathon is not easy] I know, I know, but I feel like I can do it.”

The reveal of Lewis’ more cardio-focused training regimen for his latest fight has drawn plenty of interest. One figure who is completely unfazed is none other than Serghei Spivak. At the UFC Fight Night 218 media day, he made abundantly clear that he is not concerned about Lewis’ physical conditioning heading into their clash.

“I don’t think about what shape he is in,” Spivak said. “I think about what shape I’m in. I’m prepared. I think about what kind of work I’m going to do. On Saturday night, I’m going to come out, I’m going to take my victory.”

Do you think Derrick Lewis will be able to resume winning ways against Serghei Spivak tonight?

All quotes from Sportskeeda.