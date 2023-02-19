Diego Sanchez Talking To Lawyers About ‘Cheating’ In BKFC Knucklemania 3 Bout

Diego Sanchez believes he was cheated at BKFC’s Knucklemania 3 event and is threatening legal action.

The original Ultimate Fighter winner, Sanchez has had a tough run since his run with the UFC came to a dramatic end in 2021, and his tumultuous relationship with controversial self-proclaimed guru Joshua Fabia started and ended. At 41 years old, he has not had a legitimate win since 2019, with his last MMA fight being a decision loss to Kevin Lee in both men’s Eagle FC debuts.

Diego Sanchez Cries Foul

Most recently, Diego Sanchez made his bare knuckle boxing debut, taking on former WBA boxing champion Austin Trout at BKFC Knucklemania 3. In the end, the former UFC fighter was battered from pillar to post, losing after the doctor called a stop to the fight in the fourth round, resulting in some pessimistic reactions from fans.

However, it appears that Sanchez does not feel like this was a legitimate loss, as he revealed in an Instagram reel, where he claimed to be speaking to his lawyer about overturning the contest. Here, the MMA pioneer explained that not only was he not given any Vaseline before the fight, but he also felt Vaseline on the shoulder and neck of Trout, making it harder to grapple and land clean punches.

“First of all I didn’t get any Vaseline put on me!” Sanchez claimed. “Secondly, I did feel that Vaseline all on his shoulder and his neck during the fight it was put on so heavy I could not utilize the clinch this is cheating everybody so with that being said, I am the victorious champion and I count this as a win. Hopefully we can get the decision overturned. I will be talking with my lawyer soon. @davidfeldmanbkfc @swfightnews @bareknuckle @mmajunkie god always has my back what a relief walking down the mountain to this news.”

Diego Sanchez would follow this up with another lengthy post, including a video that apparently shows Trout getting Vaseline rubbed on him in the corner. Here, he paid respect to BKFC and to Trout as a fighter, even calling for a rematch in MMA, but he doubled down on wanting to see the truth come out about what happened at Knucklemania 3.

“And maybe this was just pure coincidence that I said publicly my game plan was to get inside grab his neck mma style and work from that position! I’m not baring false witness on any one nodoubttrout or @bareknucklefc or G the guy doing it. but the facts are it happened and when I decided to take this fight I knew Austin was top notch boxer with a longer reach the main reason I said yes to the fight was my chances in the clinch due to the fact he was used to boxing gloves and the clinch would be new to him giving me my advantage and him his! A fair fight not in mma not in boxing but in a middle place!” Sanchez wrote.

“@davidfeldmanbkfc was nothing but love and respect and we broke all standing Bkfc records attendance and on the app. So maybe it was coincidence but like I said there was no one rubbing vasoline on my neck or my beard and trust me my jaw is swore today I still have not ate solid food yet I could have used some vasoline on my beard,” Sanchez continued. “ToI have spoke I hope the truth comes out because that was not FairPlay! I’m at the end of the career not done but I feel the end on the horizon. I hope my fans support me in getting justice how bout we do a rematch in mma so I can get my justice. In Jesus name I pray for justice and truth so that whomever messed up should be held accountable for I took a lot of hits with no gloves. If the tables were turned and I bloodied up Austin and a tape came out with me having my neck and full beard being heavily lubed with vasoline! And I promise you I felt that vasoline when my fingers slipped unaturally off his neck when I did get there!”

It is worth pointing out that Vaseline is applied to fighters to reduce the risk of getting cut, which is ultimately what caused Diego Sanchez to have his fight with Austin Trout stopped. Time will tell if anything actually comes of this, or if these efforts end up dead on arrival.

Do you buy these claims of foul play from Diego Sanchez?

Quotes courtesy of MMAJunkie.