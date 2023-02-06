Dillon Danis Promotes Fake NFTs After YouTuber’s Crypto Sting

Controversial Bellator fighter and jiu-jitsu practitioner Dillon Danis has found himself in hot water once again after being caught promoting a fake NFT on social media.

An NFT, or nun-fungible token, is a unique digital identifier that cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided. Most NFTs are part of the Ethereum blockchain, a cryptocurrency like bitcoin — the difference being its blockchain also keeps track of who’s holding and trading NFTs.

NFTs have exploded in popularity and prominence since 2021, largely down to celebrity endorsements and promotion on social media. Unfortunately, as scams and NFT hacks increase, due diligence seemingly doesn’t…

If that needed evidence, a YouTuber who describes himself as an “internet detective exposing scams” has provided it at the expense of Danis.

On Twitter, ‘Coffeezilla’ shared a screenshot of the Bellator fighter promoting an NFT, revealing in the caption that it’s a fake NFT. The individual paid Danis $1,000 to test whether he’d promote the token without checking its authenticity.

As well as pushing the fake NFT to his near-350,000 Twitter followers, Danis included a line given to him that even spells out the word ‘scam’.

“We just tricked Dillon Danis intro promoting a fake NFT project,” Coffeezilla wrote. “We paid him $1,000 to post, he didn’t disclose it was an #AD, and posted copy that literally spells out S.C.A.M.”

In a follow-up post, the crypto investigator revealed that if people went to ‘mint’ the NFT, they’d be taken to a page listing all the scams that Danis has previously endorsed for money before deleting, with the tally surpassing 20.

“The entire project is fake, and if you ‘Mint It,’ it takes you to (a) website devoted to all the scams he’s done in the past.”

The entire project is fake, and if you "Mint it", it takes you to website devoted to all the scams he's done in the past. https://t.co/6WAfHPhp9y pic.twitter.com/qrfFTsY3Vl — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) February 3, 2023

Danis’ Crypto Scams Exposed Weeks After He Called Out Logan Paul

Ironically, despite Danis evidently promoting projects without checking their legitimacy beforehand, the 29-year-old recently called out YouTube star-turned-combat sports figure Logan Paul for ‘scamming’.

Paul, who found prominence in boxing with an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather back in 2021, caused controversy recently owing to his cryptocurrency game, CryptoZoo. The 27-year-old publicly apologized to those who lost money after he’d encouraged people to buy cryptocurrency collectables for what he branded a “really fun game that makes you money.”

Over a year after its launch, the game hadn’t materialized and Paul abandoned the project, leaving many crying scam on the venture. That included Danis, who branded Paul a “scumbag” for the move.

Those in glass houses, eh?

damn logan paul is a scumbag feel bad for everyone he scammed — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 23, 2022

