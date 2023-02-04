Dooho Choi Excited To “Prove Himself” Again After Three-Year Layoff

UFC featherweight Dooho Choi is looking to remind the division of his presence when he makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon.

While this Saturday’s Apex-held card serves as somewhat of a stop-off between the promotion’s first two pay-per-view events of 2023, there’s certainly some intriguing matchups set.

And perhaps the most notable on the UFC Vegas 68 undercard sees the return of a largely forgotten man at 145 pounds.

Choi quickly established himself as one of the promotion’s top prospects after signing in 2014, recording consecutive knockout victories over Juan Puig, Sam Sicilia, and Thiago Tavares, earning two $50k bonuses in the process.

While his trend of must-watch action continued in his subsequent three outings, with them all being awarded Fight of the Night honors and his bout with Cub Swanson entering the UFC Hall of Fame, “The Korean Superboy” saw his once-14-1 record blemished with a three-fight losing skid.

Now, having missed three years of action, Choi is set to make the walk to the Octagon again this weekend to meet Kyle Nelson in what marks our “Sleeper Scrap” for UFC Vegas 68.

Choi Looks To Set Reminder With First Win Since 2016

During UFC Vegas 68 media day on Wednesday, Choi reflected on his lengthy absence form the cage and outlined his goals come fight night at the Apex.

While the exciting manner of his losses between 2016 and 2019 kept his stock relatively high, Choi knows he has to “prove himself” again by having his hand raised in his comeback fight.

“It’s been a long time and he’s looking forward to it. So, he’s excited to get in there and prove himself,” Choi said via a translator. “He’s gonna go in there and finish him (Nelson)… He’s excited to compete. He got really strong over the three years and he’s been improving his skills. So, he’s excited to prove himself on Saturday.”

Prior to his run of setbacks, Choi was riding a 12-fight win streak in professional MMA that spanned over six years. Having looked to reinvent himself during a long stint on the sidelines, “The Korean Superboy” will hope to taste victory for the first time since 2016.

And if his fighting style remains true to his past five outings, a bonus isn’t out of the question — win or lose.

