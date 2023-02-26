Drake Places Big Bet On Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Award-winning recording artist Drake is putting a lot on the line for the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing match on Sunday night.

Paul and Fury will finally settle their differences in the ring on Sunday in Saudi Arabia. The boxing fight came together despite two previous cancelations, including Fury’s ban on traveling to the United States.

Paul and Fury are two undefeated, polarizing boxing prospects who are looking to continue their rise. The fight is expected to garner the attention of hundreds of thousands around the world.

Many are also expected to gamble on the Paul vs. Fury matchup, but few will likely place bets as lucrative as Drake’s.

Drake Places $400k Bet On Jake Paul KOing Tommy Fury

Check out Drake’s $400k bet below, as re-shared by ESPN.

In addition to his musical prowess, Drake is also known to gamble often on combat sports events. He’s placed big-money wagers on UFC fighters such as Jorge Masvidal and José Aldo.

Drake’s big bets haven’t always paid off. He bet big on Aldo ahead of UFC 278, but Aldo went on to lose to Merab Dvalishvili via unanimous decision.

Drake’s $275k bet on Masvidal for his showdown with Colby Covington fell way short, as Masvidal lost the fight in a largely one-sided affair.

But, Drake’s knockout wager on Paul isn’t a bad move. Four of Paul’s six wins in the ring have come by knockout, including most recently against Tyron Woodley in December 2021.

Drake is confident in Paul’s chances, although Fury is looking to spoil the fun by ending Paul’s run on Sunday night.

