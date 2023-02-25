Drew Dober: Fans “Want To See Me Punch” Paddy Pimblett

Drew Dober thinks that there’s a lot of UFC fans that would love to see him crack Paddy Pimblett with a few punches.

The 34-year-old is coming off a Fight of the Night performance where he stopped Bobby Green in the second round last December. Dober had to overcome a difficult first round in order to solve Green’s defense, and the win was his third-straight stoppage victory to cap off a tremendous 2022.

Now the UFC’s #14-ranked lightweight, Dober is eager to get his next matchup on the books and try to add to his win streak. Rumors have swirled about the 34-year-old possibly meeting Pimblett next, which is a fight that Dober told Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith he’s already prepared to accept.

“That’s one exciting fight,” Dober said. “I mean I think everyone wants to see me punch Paddy in the mouth, and to test his ‘Scouser’ theory. But it’s really all up in his field. I’m not above fighting anybody, and especially someone as well-liked as this guy. But the ball’s in his court, so I’ve accepted. I’m all for it, I’m ready to go whenever he wants. Now we’re just waiting on him.”

Dober Thinks Pimblett Calls The Shots

Dober went on to admit that there’s nothing on paper yet to secure a matchup between the two, but he understands Pimblett has the ability to choose his fights thanks to his considerable fanbase.

Dober isn’t the only UFC lightweight looking for a shot at Pimblett. (Zuffa LLC)

“I wouldn’t go to say I was ‘offered’, as in I’ve been putting my name up in the mix to fight him. Now we’re just figuring out what the UFC wants to do with Paddy. And when you have x-many followers on Instagram, right? Like he has to call the shots. And yeah, we’ll see what he wants and I’ll agree to it.”

Pimblett only joined the UFC in 2021 but has quickly become a rising star in the promotion’s lightweight division. His brash personality coupled with three-straight finishes to begin his UFC career immediately established himself as a fighter worth watching, but his most recent performance at UFC 282 was admittedly not the most dominant outing he’s had.

Dober has been on the UFC roster since 2013 and has been making steady improvements throughout his career to earn his current spot in the lightweight rankings. In addition to the three finishes he collected last year, the 34-year-old’s last six wins have all come via stoppage.

