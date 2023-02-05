Watch: Drunk Fan Gets Dragged Out Of Bellator 290

One fan in attendance at Bellator 290 on Saturday might’ve had a few too many alcoholic beverages while cageside for the action.

Bellator 290 featured plenty of highlights, including the final fight of Fedor Emelianenko’s legendary career. He retired following a loss to Ryan Bader in the heavyweight title main event.

The KIA Forum in Inglewood, CA was rocking from the opening fights on the card. The action picked up on the main card as Johnny Eblen and Bader earned dominant victories.

But outside of the cage, security got the better of one fan who was causing trouble.

Bellator 290 Spectator Kicked Out After Scuffle With Security

Watch as security drags the man out by his legs at Bellator 290 below, as re-shared by MMA Mania.

A MMA fan got too wild last night at #Bellator290



🎥: @Rampage4real pic.twitter.com/AKRJqGnzFt — MMA mania (@mmamania) February 5, 2023

It’s unclear what led up to the incident, but it’s clear the fan was either trying to pick a fight with someone at the event or was trying to rush the cage. Either way, security made quick work of the likely-inebriated man.

The footage above was captured by former UFC light heavyweight champion Rampage Jackson.

Fans should always drink responsibly, or else you might be the subject of a video like this one.

