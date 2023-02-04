Dustin Poirier Gives Trolling Reaction To McGregor/Chandler TUF News

It is safe to say that Dustin Poirier is not impressed by the announcement that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will be the next coaches of The Ultimate Fighter.

Poirier has a ton of experience with both McGregor and Chandler, having not only fought both of them, but holding finishes over each man. His most recent win saw “The Diamond” earning a submission over the former Bellator champ, while he redeemed his early career loss to McGregor with back-to-back TKOs in 2021.

Dustin Poirier Roasts McGregor and Chandler

After a couple of weeks of speculation, it was recently revealed that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will be serving as coaches on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, with a fight between the two expected to follow. This revelation was met with praise and excitement from some, but it would seem that Dustin Poirier had a different reaction.

Posting to Twitter after the announcement, Poirier was dismissive of both McGregor and Chandler, and their spot as reality TV coaches. He also took the opportunity to remind the world that no matter what reality show they appear on, he beat both of these former lightweight world champions.

“TUF all my children edition,” Poirier quipped, when asked for his thoughts on the announcement that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler would be opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter.

TUF all my children edition https://t.co/ZrGn8SHl6E — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 4, 2023

This was a funny barb from Dustin Poirier, who does not seem to be concerned, one way or the other, with how the UFC books the newest season of The Ultimate Fighter. All this likely means for “The Diamond,” is that he will probably be facing someone new in his next UFC outing, whenever that ends up taking place.

