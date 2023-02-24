Erin Blanchfield Dismisses Jéssica Andrade’s Wardrobe Malfunction Claims

Erin Blanchfield has responded to Jéssica Andrade’s recent claim that a wardrobe malfunction led to her submission loss.

Blanchfield earned the biggest win of her young career last weekend at UFC Vegas 69, tapping out Andrade in the second round of their fight. She remains unbeaten in her UFC tenure and could potentially earn a title shot for her next outing.

Andrade stepped up on short notice to take the fight against Blanchfield. Taila Santos, who most recently went the distance with Valentina Shevchenko, withdrew just weeks before the fight.

After the loss, Andrade explained that her breast fell out of her tanktop during a scramble, distracting her and leading to the rear-naked choke from Blanchfield. While Andrade didn’t allude to the wardrobe malfunction as an excuse, many have interpreted it as such.

Blanchfield feels Andrade wouldn’t have brought up the wardrobe mishap had she won the fight.

Erin Blanchfield Responds To Jéssica Andrade’s Post-Fight Excuse

During a recent interview with LowKickMMA, Blanchfield responded to Andrade’s post-fight claims.

“She didn’t say anything during the fight and I didn’t really notice anything,” Blanchfield said. “Maybe something kind of like slipped … I don’t really know. If she wanted to do something about it, she would have had to say something during the fight. So, it kind of just happened, you know?

“I know sometimes when people lose like that they have to try to find every little reason of maybe why,” Blanchfield continued. “Let’s say worst case scenario the takedown was from that, her giving up her back completely and letting me just choke her without defending has nothing to do with what had happened maybe a minute before. So, I don’t really think it takes away from me.”

Despite Andrade’s perplexing post-fight comments, it doesn’t take away from Blanchfield’s impressive rise. The 23-year-old has passed all five of her UFC tests and feels confident in a possible matchup against Shevchenko.

Andrade entered UFC Vegas 69 with back-to-back wins over Lauren Murphy and Amanda Lemos over the past year. The loss to Blanchfield came less than a month after beating Murphy at UFC 283.

Blanchfield rightfully feels that Andrade’s claims don’t take away from her latest performance in the Octagon. Luckily for Andrade, the incident wasn’t caught on the UFC broadcast and all sides can look ahead to fights later this year.

All quotes from MMA Mania