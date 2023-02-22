Erin Blanchfield Explains Confidence In Beating Valentina Shevchenko

UFC women’s flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield has explained the root of the confidence she boasts when it comes to a potential showdown with divisional queen Valentina Shevchenko.

This past weekend, Blanchfield thrived in what was her first time in the main event spotlight. Having already established herself as one of the hottest prospects in the promotion by dominating Miranda Maverick before submitting both JJ Aldrich and Molly McCann, UFC Vegas 69 marked the 23-year-old’s arrival into contention.

After Taila Santos’ withdrawal, Blanchfield shared the Octagon with former strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade. In addition to her exploits at 115 pounds, the Brazilian had recorded flyweight wins over former title challengers Katlyn Chookagian and Lauren Murphy.

But against “Cold Blooded,” Andrade seemingly came up against an immovable object on the feet in round one before succumbing to a rear-naked choke in the second frame.

In her post-fight interview, Blanchfield made it clear that she has her sights set on the title next.

And despite Shevchenko’s dominance in the weight class, which has seen her record nine straight wins and seven defenses, “Cold Blooded” isn’t short on self-belief when it comes to facing “Bullet.”

Blanchfield: Shevchenko Plan Has Been A Long Time In The Making

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie’s Nolan King following her fifth win under the UFC banner, Blanchfield described the expectations she has for a desired contest with the reigning flyweight champ.

For the 23-year-old, Shevchenko marks a possible opponent whom she’s studied and broken down since well before her venture into mixed martial arts began. With that, she expects to implement the strategy that has seen her make a quick ascension up the ladder in order to rip the gold from the Kyrgyz star’s grasp.

“You know, I think I’ll use my style that I’ve kind of beaten everybody with,” Blanchfield said. “Everyone kinda like, underestimates me a little bit, probably just because of my age and I don’t have that many fights in the UFC. But I know I can win these fights. I feel like I’ve been breaking her down for years. I’ve been watching her since I was in high school. I know once I get in there, we’ll have a good gameplan and that belt’s gonna be mine.”

Given the manner of her emphatic triumph at the Apex on February 18, as well as Santos’ withdrawal, the #3-ranked Blanchfield thinks a championship opportunity is all but secured.

“I think after Alexa gets her shot, I think my likelihood is pretty high, especially with the way that I finished my fight (against Andrade)… I definitely think the likelihood is high,” Blanchfield stated.

With that in mind, “Cold Blooded” will be keeping a close eye on the UFC 285 pay-per-view on March 4. In the co-main event, Shevchenko will put her title on the line for the eighth time against #6-ranked contender Alexa Grasso.

How do you think Erin Blanchfield would fare against Valentina Shevchenko?

