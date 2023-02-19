Erin Blanchfield Explains Preference To Face Shevchenko Over Grasso

UFC flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield wants to be the one to dethrone Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight belt.

Blanchfield picked up the biggest win of her UFC career Saturday night when she defeated Jéssica Andrade in the UFC Fight Night 219 headliner. After dealing with Andrade’s early barrage, she got Andrade’s back in Round 2 and earned the submission victory.

Blanchfield called out the winner of Shevchenko/Alexa Grasso for her next fight after the main event win. Shevchenko will return at UFC 285 to face Grasso as she looks to retain the flyweight throne.

Blanchfield will likely get a Top 5 spot in the rankings, moving her right into the middle of the title picture. If she gets her way, she envisions a showdown with the 125lb champion next.

Erin Blanchfield Eyes Valentina Shevchenko Next

During her UFC Fight Night 219 post-fight press conference, Blanchfield gave her pick for who she wants for the title shot.

“I’d definitely prefer Shevchenko,” Blanchfield said. “I definitely think she beats Grasso. I think Grasso is a very tough fighter, but I want to be the one to take the title from her.”

Blanchfield was supposed to face Shevchenko’s most-recent adversary, Taila Santos, this weekend before Santos withdrew. The fight would’ve been arguably a perfect barometer for where Blanchfield stands in the title picture.

Despite this element outside of her control, Blanchfield seized the moment and dominated a former UFC champion in Andrade. She’s won eight in a row and is unbeaten in her UFC tenure.

Outside of a close win over Santos, Shevchenko has been perceived as unbeatable at flyweight. Dominant title defenses over the likes of Lauren Murphy, Jennifer Maia, and Katlyn Chookagian have cemented her place at the top of the division.

At 23 years old, Blanchfield is one of the most intriguing prospects in recent UFC history. As she nears the flyweight belt, she wants to be the one to shock the world and dethrone Shevchenko.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.