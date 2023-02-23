Erin Blanchfield On How Alexa Grasso Can Beat Valentina Shevchenko

No.3-ranked UFC women’s flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield recently shared some thoughts on Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko.

Shevchenko, the long-reigning Flyweight Champion, will look to make her eighth successful title defense next month at UFC 285. In the semi-main event spot on the card, ‘Bullet’ takes on the No.6-ranked Alexa Grasso.

Erin Blanchfield, meanwhile, is coming off of an impressive submission victory over Jéssica Andrade. ‘Cold Blooded’ caught ‘Bate Estaca’ in a rear-naked choke early in the second round.

Following her victory, Blanchfield was quick to make clear her intent to challenge the winner at UFC 285. Interestingly, ‘Cold Blooded’ went so far as to suggest she’d prefer Shevchenko to win at the event so that they can then clash for the belt later this year.

“Stay Long” – Erin Blanchfield On What Alexa Grasso Needs To Do At UFC 285

During a recent interview with The Schmo, ‘Cold Blooded’ was asked for her thoughts on what Alexa Grasso could do to defeat ‘Bullet’. Blanchfield did not seem hugely hopeful in regards to Grasso’s chances but still suggested several key strategic choices that could swing the fight in the Mexican contender’s favor.

‘Cold Blooded’ suggested that Grasso will need to keep the fight on the feet and at a distance. However, for that strategy to have a good chance of succeeding, Grasso will need to avoid Shevchenko’s vicious leg kicks.

“For Grasso to win, she would have to stay long,” Blanchfield said. “Try not to eat too many leg kicks, I know Valentina is going to try to chop her up with those. And she’d have to beat her at the hands and not get taken down. But over five rounds, that’s gonna be a tall ask.”

For whoever wins, Blanchfield’s deadly submission game will likely be lying in wait for a tough fight later this year.

