Erin Blanchfield Names UFC Legend That Inspires Her

Erin Blanchfield is one of the UFC’s most promising young talents, and “Cold Blooded” recently shared which one of the promotion’s legends she always loved to watch.

The 23-year-old was originally set to take on former flyweight title challenger Taila Santos in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 219, but that fight was promoted to main event status when the original headliner between bantamweights Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen was pushed to March.

Santos was unfortunately forced to withdraw from the matchup due to visa issues, which resulted in Jéssica Andrade stepping in on short notice to meet Blanchfield at UFC Fight Night 219.

The Brazilian is less than a month removed from battering Lauren Murphy at UFC 283 in her native Brazil, and Andrade is currently on a three-fight win streak overall after losing to Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 261.

Blanchfield Takes Inspiration From UFC Legend

Many fans have tabbed Blanchfield as a future champion, and the 23-year-old indicated at the UFC Fight Night 219 media day that one of her favorite fighters to watch was former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre.

“Someone I’ve always watched a lot was Georges St-Pierre,” Blanchfield said. “I always liked his style. I felt like his game just flowed really well, he was super well rounded. And he was champ for awhile for a reason, so I always loved watching his fights.”

St-Pierre is one of the most successful fighters in the history of MMA. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Many fans consider St-Pierre to be in the conversation for the best fighter to ever compete in MMA. “Rush” won the UFC welterweight title on two occasions, and his second reign as champion lasted from 2007 to 2013 before he took some time away from the sport. The 41-year-old returned for one fight at UFC 217, where St-Pierre claimed the middleweight title from Michael Bisping.

If Blanchfield does intend to capture UFC gold herself, she has a massive opportunity to get closer to that goal in her matchup with Andrade. The Brazilian is a former strawweight champion and is currently ranked in both that division as well as women’s flyweight, where “Cold Blooded” currently occupies the #10 spot after a 4-0 start to her UFC career.

