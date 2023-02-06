Erin Blanchfield Reveals What Makes Some Prospects Unsuccessful In UFC

UFC flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield’s ‘you win, or you learn’ approach helped her bounce back from a loss early in her career.

Blanchfield will face former UFC flyweight title challenger Taila Santos on February 18th. She’s coming off arguably the biggest win of her career against Molly McCann at UFC 281.

The 23-year-old Blanchfield is widely regarded as one of the top female MMA prospects in the sport right now. She’s showcased incredible skills for her age, particularly with her wrestling, as she showed off in her win over McCann.

While Blanchfield has found a lot of success in the Octagon, not every prospect can transition well to the bright lights in the UFC. It takes a young athlete with maturity beyond their years to be able to handle speed bumps.

Erin Blanchfield Says A Fighter’s First Loss Could Dictate Their Career



During a recent interview on Morning Kombat, Blanchfield gave her thoughts on why some promising fighters don’t pan out.

“Maybe they didn’t know how to take losses,” Blanchfield said. “I think a lot of people get in the UFC, maybe they’re undefeated, and they take their first loss in the big show and don’t know how to deal with it…you just go back, watch it over and try to get better from it. There’s not much else to do. Growing up, I’ve lost I don’t know how many times, but I feel like you learn the most from your losses.”

Since a loss to Tracy Cortez in Invicta FC, Blanchfield has won seven in a row and is on the verge of a flyweight title shot. She’s also won fights over JJ Aldrich and Miranda Maverick.

Another example of an MMA prospect outside of Blanchfield rebounding from a loss is Jamahal Hil. After a loss to Paul Craig at UFC 263, he’s earned four wins and is now the new light heavyweight champion.

Blanchfield is prepared for the biggest fight of her career against Santos. If she falls to Santos, it would be silly to count her out long-term after working through early adversity.

